Two public showings at Green Music Center of 14 paintings by singer Joan Baez on Oct. 28 and Nov. 2 have been canceled due to the fires in the area.

A private fundraising dinner with Baez celebrating the donation of the paintings to Sonoma State University, originally set for Oct. 26, has also been canceled. The dinner and showings will be rescheduled at a later date to be announced.

The paintings — large portraits of social justice leaders and activists — were to be temporarily displayed at the university’s Green Music Center through Nov. 13. They will be displayed at a later date.

Refunds are being issued for all who purchased tickets for the fundraising dinner. Contact tickets@sonoma.edu for more information.