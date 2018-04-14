With Beyonce and Eminem opening the two-weekend Coachella Music Festival in Southern California this weekend, and big events closer to home like BottleRock, Outside Lands and Country Summer not far behind, local fashionistas are starting to get serious about their go-to summer festival looks, from body suits topped with kimonos to distressed denim jeans and jackets.

We spoke to a few of the buyers for some of Wine Country’s most popular boutiques about the pieces they are stocking up on for the summer concert season, whether it be fringe for the fringe festivals or vintage denim for country and newgrass gatherings.

Short story: there’s a lot more of the ’70s redux we’ve been seeing for the past couple of years, but the ’90s are finding their way into the mix as folks reach back to a time 20 plus years ago that is officially vintage, too.

Here are a few of the looks that are trending now.

Faded, flowing and flowery

At Bow N Arrow in Cotati, 23-year-old owner and designer Mercedes Hernandez carries all kinds of fun pieces, from fringe tops and distressed denim shorts and skirts to your basic, go-to denim jackets with jeans.

“Light-washed denim-on-denim is in,” she said. “It has that vintage look, and a lot of my customers prefer the vintage style.”

Hernandez is also seeing florals continue to grow in popularity, especially on long, flowing pieces that are feminine and so summery.

“Kimonos are a great, great summer piece that a lot of people are drawn to,” she said. “They are like a flowy cardigan.”

The kimonos offer sun cover and are often thrown over a pair of shorts, a tank top and a pair of cute, summer sandals for a fun, breezy look.

For cool weather festivals like San Francisco’s Outside Lands in mid-August, you may want to get in line to buy something from her own, cozy but cool line — the Gramps Collection — which includes vintage flannel shirts embossed with band tees on the back.

Although she passed on Coachella this year, which is held in the hot, sandy desert town of Indio, Hernandez said she is going to try to make it to BottleRock, which will uncork May 25 to 27 in Napa.

Bold stripes, jumpsuits

As the founders of Ooh La Luxe boutiques in Petaluma, Santa Rosa and Healdsburg, Cristina Wilson Hudlin and her twin sister, Michelle Wilson Bien, outfit many of the fashion-forward festival-goers of the North Bay and beyond through their brick-and-mortar stores as well as their extensive online catalog.

Lacy dusters, and long fringe reminiscent of the boho-chic looks of the ’70s are a few of the trends continuing this year for those who want to stand out in the crowd. And the colors are bolder than ever.

“I feel like fringe and bright colors are in style right now,” Cristina said. “Florals are really huge. One of our best selling dresses for Coachella is the Indio dress. It’s a bright red floral dress with a flattering cut.”

Along with body suits, cropped tops and off-the-shoulder tops, jumpsuits have circled back to fashion, and you can even find some that are two, separate pieces in order to show a little more skin, and provide practicality to boot.