(1 of ) On Target in Cotati, Bow N Arrow Clothing: Bow N Arrow Clothing boutique has lots wonderful about it: It’s the only fashion boutique in an otherwise sleepy retail scene in Cotati. It’s got an inspiring start-up story by remarkably young stylist and entrepreneur Mercedes Hernandez, age 23. Prices are affordable. And the style which Hernandez calls “Bohemian modern” is stocked in all sizes
(4 of ) Celebrity endorsers like Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, Brittney Aldean and Stella Hudgens select Ooh La Luxe looks and Instagram them to their bajillion followers. Ooh La Luxe partner Michelle Wilson said the store has enjoyed a yearly doubling of their business since they opened. Among Wilson Hudlin’s and Wilson Bien’s designs are graphic tees, which are made in partnership with a Sonoma-based graphic designer and printed in Sonoma.
(5 of ) Small Business Success, Punch Clothing: When Punch Clothing owner Ru Scott is asked about the secret of her 20-year success in the retail business, she says, �I�ve never stopped working. I never took it for granted.� Scott, a FIDM graduate and longtime Sonoma resident, says she puts in hard, consistent work as well as care and passion in bringing fashion to Sonoma County.
(7 of ) Ooh La Luxe features a festival line, and they will be present and blogging at Coachella this year to glean design and curation inspiration from the funky festival style being sported under the blistering California desert sun.
(8 of ) Hernandez has been "itching" to design pieces herself and recently began selling her own embellished vintage finds she calls the Gramps Collection after her grandfather: band shirts that she buys second hand which she "re-distresses" and adds patches, fringes or flannel to. These sell out within the first hour of them appearing on the sales floor so she struggles to keep with up with demand.
