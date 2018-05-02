s
Things to do this week in Sonoma County, May 4-May 13

ALLIE PORTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 2, 2018, 10:41AM
| Updated 5 hours ago.

From music and books to theater and monster trucks, there's plenty to do this week in Sonoma County.

Friday, May 4

"Peter Pan": One of your favorite and classic Broadway musical adventures on Neverland plays at 7 Friday night at Spreckels Theatre in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $16-$28. This production will be playing through May 20. For more information call 707-588-3400 or visit spreckelsonline.com

Guitar Ensemble: Sonoma State University music department will be playing at 7:30 Friday night at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $8. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

Sonoma Valley Authors Festival: More than 30 authors and speakers will be speaking starting at noon on Friday to 5 p.m. on Sunday at The Lodge at Sonoma. Tickets are $750/weekend and are waiting list only. For more information call 707-282-9028 or visit svaf.info

May the Fourth Be with You: An interactive "Star Wars" variety show and costume contest will be held at 9 p.m. Friday night at the House of Rock in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$30. For more information visit Northbaycabaret.com

WGAS Monster Trucks: Spring show and Extreme FMX will be revving up starting at 7:30 Friday night and 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10-$30. For more information call 916-215-9427 or visit wgasmotorsports.com

"Zoot Suit": Murder and Chicano discrimination will be playing at 7 Friday night as well as Thursday and May 11 at 2 p.m. at the Elsie Allen High School Theatre in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $8-$10. For more information call 707-528-5020

Saturday, May 5

Santa Rosa Symphony: "Au Revoir, Bruno," conductor Bruno Ferrandis’ farewell begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $29-$85. For more information call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org

Occidental Community Choir: The music begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information call 707-872-7251 or visit occidentalchoir.org

Sunday, May 6

Greg Sarris: ‘How a Mountain Was Made: Stories’ author joins the Literacyworks fundraiser at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma. This event is free. For more information call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Monday, May 7

‘Grace Jones — Bloodlight and Bami’: Alexander Valley Film Society’s Female Filmmaker Directors Series begins at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Clover Theater in Cloverdale. Tickets are $12. For more information visit avfilmsociety.org

Tuesday, May 8

Isaac Butler: ‘The World Only Spins Forward’ author speaks at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Spinster Sisters Bistro in Santa Rosa. A family-style dinner is included. Tickets are $65. For more information visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Wednesday, May 9

Open Mic Night: Music, comedy and poetry on the Tavern Stage begins at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at HopMonk Tavern in Sonoma. This event is for all ages and is free. For more information call 707-935-9100 or visit hopmonk.com/sonoma/

Thursday, May 10

National Theatre Live: "Macbeth," Shakespeare’s most intense and terrifying tragedy will start at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol. Tickets are $18-$25. For more information call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com

WellRED: "From Dixie With Love" featuring Trae Crowder, Drew Morgan and Corey Ryan Forrester will start at 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and May 11 at Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $29-$59. For more information call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com

Single Vineyard Night: Wine tasting from more than 30 Russian River Valley wineries will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Hyatt Regency in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $85-$100. For more information visit russianrivervalley.org

Friday, May 11

Dean Radin: Institute of Noetic Sciences senior scientist and "Real Magic" author will be at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma at 7 p.m. on May 11. This event is free. For more information call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Breakfast & Brews: Cartooning, beer sampling and breakfast for dinner for the 21 and older folks will be from 6-9 p.m. on May 11 at the Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30. For more information call 707-284-1297 or visit schulzmuseum.org

"Eurydice": A fresh look at the timeless love story opens 8 p.m. on May 11 at Main Stage West in Sebastopol. Tickets are $15-$30. This production will on through June 2. For more information call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com

North Bay Sinfonietta: Chamber orchestra with conductor Cynthia Weichel will be playing at 8 p.m. on May 11 at the Church of the Incarnation in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information visit music.santarosa.edu/north-bay-sinfonietta-info

Saturday, May 12

Clemantine Wamariya: Peter Coyote with be appearing with "The Girl Who Smiled Beads" at Copperfield’s Books in Sebastopol at 7 p.m. on May 12. This event is free. For more information call 707-823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Fête de la Fleur: Garden party, live music, entertainment, food and wine will be all yours from noon-3 p.m. on May 12 at Chateau St. Jean in Kenwood. Tickets are $20. For more information call 707-257-5784 or visit chateaustjean.com

Vintner’s Chamber Orchestra: Chamber masterworks including Tchaikovsky’s "Serenade for Strings," can be heard at 5:30 p.m. on May 12 at Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma. Tickets are $30. For more information call 800-926-1266 or visit buenavistawinery.com

The Blues Session: Local blues musicians will be playing popular and classic songs starting at 7:30 p.m. on May 12 at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets are $5. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org

Stumptown Daze Parade: A spirited parade celebrating Guerneville’s logging history will begin at 11 a.m. on May 12 on Main Street in Guerneville. This event is free. For more information call 707-869-9000 or visit russianriver.com

Rogue Wave: Oakland-based indie rock band, "Asleep At Heaven’s Gate," will be playing at 7 p.m. on May 12 at Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma. Tickets are $35. For more information call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com

Sol Horizon: Reggae band and Clean River Alliance fundraiser that includes a spaghetti dinner will be from 5-10 p.m. on May 12 at Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets are $15-$30. For more information visit facebook.com/events/347729272415096/

Garagiste Wine Festival: Wine tasting and 40 microwineries will be yours to enjoy from 1-5 p.m. on May 12 at Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building. Tickets are $65-$115 and only $15 for the designated driver. For more information visit californiagaragistes.com

Sunday, May 13

Wild About Mom!: Champagne brunch and tour will be at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 13 at Safari West in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $40-$75. For more information visit 707-566-3667 or visit safariwest.com

"Durst Case Scenario ‘Midterm Madness": Political satirist Will Durst will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on May 13 at Cinnabar Theater in Petaluma. Tickets are $30. For more information call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.org

Mother’s Day Open Garden: Rose garden with more than 650 varieties will be as beautiful as ever for your mom to enjoy from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on May 13 at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg. Tickets are $2. For more information call 707-433-7455 or visit russian-river-rose.com

