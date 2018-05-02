From music and books to theater and monster trucks, there's plenty to do this week in Sonoma County.

Friday, May 4

"Peter Pan": One of your favorite and classic Broadway musical adventures on Neverland plays at 7 Friday night at Spreckels Theatre in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $16-$28. This production will be playing through May 20. For more information call 707-588-3400 or visit spreckelsonline.com

Guitar Ensemble: Sonoma State University music department will be playing at 7:30 Friday night at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $8. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

Sonoma Valley Authors Festival: More than 30 authors and speakers will be speaking starting at noon on Friday to 5 p.m. on Sunday at The Lodge at Sonoma. Tickets are $750/weekend and are waiting list only. For more information call 707-282-9028 or visit svaf.info

May the Fourth Be with You: An interactive "Star Wars" variety show and costume contest will be held at 9 p.m. Friday night at the House of Rock in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$30. For more information visit Northbaycabaret.com

WGAS Monster Trucks: Spring show and Extreme FMX will be revving up starting at 7:30 Friday night and 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10-$30. For more information call 916-215-9427 or visit wgasmotorsports.com

"Zoot Suit": Murder and Chicano discrimination will be playing at 7 Friday night as well as Thursday and May 11 at 2 p.m. at the Elsie Allen High School Theatre in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $8-$10. For more information call 707-528-5020

Santa Rosa Symphony: "Au Revoir, Bruno," conductor Bruno Ferrandis’ farewell begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $29-$85. For more information call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org

Occidental Community Choir: The music begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information call 707-872-7251 or visit occidentalchoir.org

Greg Sarris: ‘How a Mountain Was Made: Stories’ author joins the Literacyworks fundraiser at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma. This event is free. For more information call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com

‘Grace Jones — Bloodlight and Bami’: Alexander Valley Film Society’s Female Filmmaker Directors Series begins at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Clover Theater in Cloverdale. Tickets are $12. For more information visit avfilmsociety.org

Isaac Butler: ‘The World Only Spins Forward’ author speaks at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Spinster Sisters Bistro in Santa Rosa. A family-style dinner is included. Tickets are $65. For more information visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Open Mic Night: Music, comedy and poetry on the Tavern Stage begins at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at HopMonk Tavern in Sonoma. This event is for all ages and is free. For more information call 707-935-9100 or visit hopmonk.com/sonoma/

National Theatre Live: "Macbeth," Shakespeare’s most intense and terrifying tragedy will start at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol. Tickets are $18-$25. For more information call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com