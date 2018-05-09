s
Things to do this week in Sonoma County, May 11-May 20

ALLIE PORTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 9, 2018, 8:41AM
| Updated 23 minutes ago.

From dance and music to beer and books, here's what's coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, May 11

Dean Radin: Institute of Noetic Sciences senior scientist and "Real Magic" author is appearing at 7 on Friday night at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma. This event is free. For more information call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Breakfast & Brews: Cartooning, beer sampling and breakfast for dinner for all (21 years and older, of course!) Happening from 6-9 Friday night at the Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30. For more information call 707-284-1297 or visit schulzmuseum.org

"Eurydice"\: A fresh look at the timeless love story will be opening at 8 on Friday night through June 2 at Main Stage West in Sebastopol. Tickets are $15-$30. For more information call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com

North Bay Sinfonietta: Chamber orchestra with conductor Cynthia Weichel will be playing at 8 Friday night at Church of the Incarnation in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information visit music.santarosa.edu/north-bay-sinfonietta-info

“Leaning into the Wind”: Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre presents “Leaning into the Wind”, a documentary film about groundbreaking environmental artist Andy Goldsworthy. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $8. For more information visit www.mystictheatre.com

Saturday, May 12

Clemantine Wamariya: Aftershocks of war, Peter Coyote in conversation with "The Girl Who Smiled Beads" author will be making at appearance at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Copperfield’s Books in Sebastopol. This event is free. For more information call 707-823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Fête de la Fleur: Garden party, live music, entertainment, food and wine, what more could you ask for? This event is from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday at Chateau St. Jean in Kenwood. Tickets are $20. For more information call 707-257-5784 or visit chateaustjean.com

Vintner’s Chamber Orchestra: Chamber masterworks including Tchaikovsky’s "Serenade for Strings," will be happening at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma. Tickets are $30. For more information call 800-926-1266 or visit buenavistawinery.com

The Blues Session: Local blues musicians will play popular and classic songs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets are $5. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org

Stumptown Daze Parade: See a spirited parade celebrating Guerneville’s logging history at 11 a.m. on Saturday on Main Street in Guerneville. This event is free. For more information call 707-869-9000 or visit russianriver.com

Rogue Wave: Oakland-based indie rock band, "Asleep At Heaven’s Gate," will be performing at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma. Tickets are $35. For more information call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com

New Horizons Band: A Sonoma County-based senior band makes music for all ages at its spring concert. Come out to Berger Center in Oakmont on Saturday, May 12 at 2 p.m. or come a half hour earlier for a special performance from the New Horizons trombone quartet. This event is free but donations are welcome. For more information click here.

Sol Horizon: Feel the vibes from a live reggae band at the Clean River Alliance fundraiser which includes a spaghetti dinner. This event is from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday at Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets are $15-$30. For more information visit facebook.com/SolHorizonBand/

Garagiste Wine Festival: Wine tasting from 40 microwineries will be happening from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday at Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building. Tickets are $65-$115, and only $15 for the designated driver. For more information visit californiagaragistes.com

Sunday, May 13

Wild About Mom!: Champagne brunch and tour will be at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday at Safari West in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $40-$75. For more information call 707-566-3667 or visit safariwest.com

"Durst Case Scenario — Midterm Madness": Political satirist Will Durst will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at Cinnabar Theater in Petaluma. Tickets are $30. For more information call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.org

Mother’s Day Open Garden: A garden with more than 650 varieties of roses will be open for you and mom to enjoy from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg. Tickets are $2. For more information call 707-433-7455 or visit russian-river-rose.com

Monday, May 14

Maks, Val & Peta Live ‒ "Confidential": "Dancing with the Stars"dancers will be front and center at 8 p.m. on Monday at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $55-$69 and $300-$450 for VIP. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Tuesday, May 15

"Time & Place": Visualize the human impact on the environment from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday through Sept. 23 at the Art Museum of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7-$10. For more information call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org

Wednesday, May 16

Washed Out: The indie pop/rock singer-songwriter will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Redwood Barn, Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma. Tickets are $40. For more information call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com

Thursday, May 17

Salute to "American Graffiti" Jump Start Dinner: A kick-off to weekend events including a car show and cruise will be happening at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Cattlemens restaurant in Petaluma. Tickets are $45. For more information call 707-762-3394 or visit americangraffiti.net

Friday, May 18

Joe Craven and The Sometimers: The eclectic Americana/roots music group will be performing live at 7:30 p.m. on May 18 at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $22-$25. For more information call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org

Daniel Ziblatt: Harvard professor, Occidental native and co-author of bestselling "How Democracies Die," will be chatting at 7 p.m. on May 18 at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $5. For more information call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org

"The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged)": This Shakespearean mashup opens at 7:30 p.m. on May 18 through June 3 at the 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18-$28. For more information call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com

Christopher Moore: New York Times bestselling author discusses his latest novel, "Noir,"at 7 p.m. on May 18 at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma. This event is free. For more information call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Asleep at the Wheel: This country band will be playing at 8:30 p.m. on May 18 at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. Tickets are $28-$33. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio: Enjoy this Seattle-based soul-jazz instrumental band on Friday, May 18 at either 7:30 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. at Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $15.00 - $35.00. For more information call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com

Saturday, May 19

Great Petaluma Chili Cook-Off: Chili, salsa and beer tastings and live music will be happening from 1-5 p.m. on May 19 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma. Tickets are $10-$30 and will benefit Cinnabar Theater. For more information call 707-763-8920 or visit greatchilicookoff.com

Luther Burbank Rose Parade & Festival: The 124th annual 10 a.m. parade will be happening on May 19 with a festival until 2:30 p.m. located downtown Santa Rosa. This event is free. For more information call 707-837-1928 or visit roseparadefestival.com

Lake County Wine Adventure: Wine tasting from 25-plus Lake County wineries and hospitality will be happening from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on May 19 and 20. Tickets are $50-$60 and $25 for the designated driver. For more information visit lakecountywineries.org/adventure

Sonoma Valley Chorale: "The Sounds of Paradise," will be playing at 7:30 p.m. on May 19, and again at 3 p.m. on May 20 at St. Andrew’s Church in Sonoma. Tickets are $20-$30. For more information visit sonomavalleychorale.org

Sunday, May 20

Robert Reich and Michael Krasny: KQED’s Michael Krasny interviews "The Common Good" author at 7:30 p.m. on May 20 at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $31. For more information call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org

Weird Al Yankovic: ‘The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,’ will include original non-parody songs at 8 p.m. on May 20 at Uptown Theatre in Napa. Tickets are $65-$90. For more information call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com

The Song of Sonoma Chorus Concert: Barbershop-style music will be happening at 2 p.m. on May 20 at the Presbyterian Church of the Roses in Santa Rosa. This event is free. For more information call songofsonoma.org

Voena: Children’s chorus with more than 120 members, "Voices of Yesterday," will be starting at 4 p.m. on May 20 at the Napa Valley Opera House in Napa. Tickets are $30. For more information visit nvoh.org

