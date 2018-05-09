From dance and music to beer and books, here's what's coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, May 11

Dean Radin: Institute of Noetic Sciences senior scientist and "Real Magic" author is appearing at 7 on Friday night at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma. This event is free. For more information call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Breakfast & Brews: Cartooning, beer sampling and breakfast for dinner for all (21 years and older, of course!) Happening from 6-9 Friday night at the Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30. For more information call 707-284-1297 or visit schulzmuseum.org

"Eurydice"\: A fresh look at the timeless love story will be opening at 8 on Friday night through June 2 at Main Stage West in Sebastopol. Tickets are $15-$30. For more information call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com

North Bay Sinfonietta: Chamber orchestra with conductor Cynthia Weichel will be playing at 8 Friday night at Church of the Incarnation in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information visit music.santarosa.edu/north-bay-sinfonietta-info

“Leaning into the Wind”: Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre presents “Leaning into the Wind”, a documentary film about groundbreaking environmental artist Andy Goldsworthy. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $8. For more information visit www.mystictheatre.com

Clemantine Wamariya: Aftershocks of war, Peter Coyote in conversation with "The Girl Who Smiled Beads" author will be making at appearance at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Copperfield’s Books in Sebastopol. This event is free. For more information call 707-823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Fête de la Fleur: Garden party, live music, entertainment, food and wine, what more could you ask for? This event is from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday at Chateau St. Jean in Kenwood. Tickets are $20. For more information call 707-257-5784 or visit chateaustjean.com

Vintner’s Chamber Orchestra: Chamber masterworks including Tchaikovsky’s "Serenade for Strings," will be happening at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma. Tickets are $30. For more information call 800-926-1266 or visit buenavistawinery.com

The Blues Session: Local blues musicians will play popular and classic songs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets are $5. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org

Stumptown Daze Parade: See a spirited parade celebrating Guerneville’s logging history at 11 a.m. on Saturday on Main Street in Guerneville. This event is free. For more information call 707-869-9000 or visit russianriver.com

Rogue Wave: Oakland-based indie rock band, "Asleep At Heaven’s Gate," will be performing at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma. Tickets are $35. For more information call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com

New Horizons Band: A Sonoma County-based senior band makes music for all ages at its spring concert. Come out to Berger Center in Oakmont on Saturday, May 12 at 2 p.m. or come a half hour earlier for a special performance from the New Horizons trombone quartet. This event is free but donations are welcome. For more information click here.

Sol Horizon: Feel the vibes from a live reggae band at the Clean River Alliance fundraiser which includes a spaghetti dinner. This event is from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday at Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets are $15-$30. For more information visit facebook.com/SolHorizonBand/