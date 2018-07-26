s
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Brad Paisley, Bonnie Hunt headline Rohnert Park benefit for fire first responders

DAN TAYLOR

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 26, 2018, 8:45AM

| Updated 18 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

If You Go

THICKER THAN SMOKE: An Evening Of Community Storytelling

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3

Where: Weill Hall at the Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park

Admission: $15

Information: 866-955-6040, gmc.sonoma.edu

_____

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4

Where: Weill Hall and Lawn at the Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park

Admission: Tickets start at $45

Information: 866-955-6040, gmc.sonoma.edu

Eight months have passed since catastrophic wildfires swept Northern California, including Sonoma County, but in a sense, the smoke — that is, the residual cloud of memories, raw emotion, and gratitude mixed with inevitable regret — still lingers.

With that in mind, the organizers of the two-day “Thicker Than Smoke” event at Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center next week plan to present a variety of voices, ranging from local responders who lost their homes during the fires, to country music star Brad Paisley and actress Bonnie Hunt.

“I think it’s really nice that people are getting together to remind each other that people are still living with this disaster,” said Sonoma Academy humanities teacher Brandon Spars, who helped put together “Thicker Than Smoke: An Evening of Community Storytelling” for the first night of the program on Friday, Aug. 3.

“A lot of the people who suffered in the fires had a lot of support right at the beginning, because it was something we had gone through, but along the way I think some of those people who lost their homes felt like the community moved on, and they were still left behind,” Spars said.

The plan is to have at least 10 speakers share their experiences with the fire, and their thoughts about the aftermath. Then on Saturday, Aug. 4, the second night of the program, titled “Thicker Than Smoke: An Acoustic Evening with Brad Paisley, Bonnie Hunt & Friends,” some videos of highlights from the first night’s storytelling will be shown.

Paisley and Hunt, who know each other and both have friends in Sonoma County, had made it known they would be willing to help raise money for fire recovery, said Jacob Yarrow, executive director of the Green Music Center.

“I guess at some level, famous people just know each other,” Yarrow said with a laugh. “Bonnie Hunt is going to tell some stories, probably on the funny side, and act as the emcee of the event. One of things that makes me excited about this event is that it’s going to be a unique way to see Brad Paisley perform — just him with his guitar. He’s a great guitarist, songwriter and a storyteller himself.”

Discussions about putting on a community event to benefit fire victims began in November, shortly after the fires, Yarrow said.

“We decided to do something this summer. The fire recovery, obviously, will be ongoing for years,” he explained. “So having a chance this summer to continue to focus on those needs seemed like a good time to do it.”

All proceeds from the two events will benefit first responders who suffered losses in the October fires, which destroyed nearly 5,300 homes in Sonoma County alone. The money will go to the Resilience Fund, a long-term relief fund overseen by Community Foundation Sonoma County.

Speakers for the community storytelling event on Aug. 3 will include local historian and Press Democrat columnist Gaye LeBaron, as well as Pat Kerrigan, news director of KSRO Radio, who went on the air shortly after the fires broke out and broadcast news and emergency information for the next 12 hours.

Spars also reached out to firefighters and police officers, as well as other area residents who experienced the fires, to come onstage and tell their stories.

If You Go

THICKER THAN SMOKE: An Evening Of Community Storytelling

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3

Where: Weill Hall at the Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park

Admission: $15

Information: 866-955-6040, gmc.sonoma.edu

_____

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4

Where: Weill Hall and Lawn at the Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park

Admission: Tickets start at $45

Information: 866-955-6040, gmc.sonoma.edu

Most Popular Stories
Carr fire kills 2nd firefighter as 37,000 flee
Roaring wildfire has reached Redding
Judge voids sale of county land for housing project
SSU student recalls deadly fight
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time

“I am bringing a very young person, a 16-year-old, in to give a voice to the younger generation,” Spars said. “Her family lost their home. Her name is Jennifer Rink. She is one of my students at Sonoma Academy actually, but I believe she’s up to the challenge of telling a heartfelt story in front of a large group of people.”

Related Stories
Brad Paisley, Bonnie Hunt to headline fire benefit show at Sonoma State

Even experienced first responders may need to take deep breaths before sharing their feelings with a full house, Spars said.

“It takes courage,” he said. “It’s hard enough to tell your story without breaking down when it’s just one on one,” he said.

Among the storytellers will be Santa Rosa emergency room doctor Josh Weil and his wife, Claire Mollard.

“He was evacuating Kaiser Hospital while he was on the phone with her as flames entered their yard,” Spars said. “It’s an incredible story, and they’ll both be telling it.”

Audience members also will be able to fill out cards with short comments that can be shared from the stage.

Spars, who regularly puts on storytelling events, believes that the human voice packs more emotion than any over-produced special effects spectacle.

“This is going to be strictly the spoken word,” he said. “It’s pure storytelling. There’s something very primal in that. People reach one another at a deep level.”

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.

Most Popular Stories
Carr fire kills 2nd firefighter as 37,000 flee
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
Roaring wildfire has reached Redding
Judge voids sale of county land for housing project
2 firefighters from Sonoma County suffer burns in Carr fire
SSU student recalls deadly fight
Expired tags leads to arrest of Santa Rosa man on stolen gun charge
Teens kayak 21 miles in 3 days on the Russian River
Show Comment