Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, July 27, for two-time Grammy Award-winner LeAnn Rimes’ “You and Me and Christmas Tour,” coming Dec. 4 to Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.
Tickets, priced from $49 to $65, will available at lutherburbankcenter.org, 707-536-3600 and the center’s box office at 50 Mark West Springs Road.
Rimes will perform hits from her three holiday albums —“What a Wonderful World” (2004), “One Christmas” (2014), and “Today is Christmas” (2015) — and more.
Her 2015 Christmas record, “Today Is Christmas,” that peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Holiday Albums chart. “Celebrate Me Home,” her duet with Gavin DeGraw, was the second-most played new holiday song that year.
This holiday season Rimes will star in a new original Hallmark Christmas movie titled “It’s Christmas, Eve.”
Her December concert at Luther Burbank Center will begin at 7:30 p.m.
