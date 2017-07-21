"Glee" actor turned best-selling author Chris Colfer will visit the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma on Thursday, July 27 for a reading and event to promote the sixth and final book in his series for young people, "The Land of Stories: Worlds Collide."

Presented by Copperfield's Books, the appearance will feature a reading, audience Q&A, trivia and costume contest.

Attendees will receive a raffle ticket and be entered to win an exclusive meet-and-greet with the actor.

Tickets may be purchased for $21.61 (includes one pre-signed book) at www.copperfieldsbooks.com or at the Petaluma store (140 Kentucky St., Petaluma).

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and seating at the venue (23 Petaluma Blvd. N, Petaluma) is general admission. The line for entrance to the event starts at 3:30 p.m.

Colfer's New York Times-bestselling series revolves around a set of twins as they magically travel through a book of stories and come face-to-face with fairy tale characters.

The actor will make his directorial debut with a movie adaption of the first book in the series, "The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell." He'll also write the script and serve as one of the project's executive producers.