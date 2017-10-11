Note: Many outdoors activities and parks events for this week have been canceled because of damage caused by the fires in Sonoma County, access issues, the presence of smoke and the availability of staff. For the most up-to-date information on specific outdoors events, see park and event websites.

Petaluma: There will be one weekend of Autumn festivities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. Hayrides, pumpkin patch, gunny sack races, straw maze, pumpkin bowling, hay slides, food, pumpkin seed spitting contest and more. Note: the previously scheduled weekend of Oct.14-15 was canceled due to the fires in Sonoma County. Visit parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov for full details.

CHARITY RIDE canceled, OCT. 13-14

Santa Rosa: Annual Code Blue Charity Ride through Sonoma County to benefit services for the homeless sponsored by the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition, Catholic Charities and others, has been canceled for 2017 due to the fires and devastation in Santa Rosa and beyond. Festival producers are offering refunds to those who signed up for the ride, or an option to donate their fee for the homeless community. More information on the ride is available at the ride’s website at codebluesonoma.org.

Sebastopol: Hike with your well-behaved dog 10 a.m. to noon at Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road. Bring water, dog waste bags and a leash no longer than six feet. Parking, $7, free for Regional Parks members. Call 707-565-2041 for information.