To Our Readers,

Several weeks ago, we conceived this “Local Matters” publication as a chance to encourage North Bay residents, when they start their early holiday planning and shopping, to keep their dollars here within our own community.

The recent wildfires make this concept all the more important. The widespread devastation has had a direct impact on thousands of local residents, business owners and their employees. It’s important that we support local businesses, putting our investments and shopping dollars back into Sonoma County and helping to rebuild our damaged communities.

Studies show that when we buy local, more of our buying dollar stays in the community.

On average, 48 percent of each purchase from local businesses recirculates locally, compared to less than 14 percent of purchases from big-box retail chains. And almost 50 times more than buying from an online mega-retailer.

Small local businesses are the largest employer nationally, and in our community, provide the most jobs to residents.

Plus, non-profit organizations receive on average 250% more support from smaller business owners than they do from large businesses.

So, yes, local matters. Now more than ever.

We hope you use this early holiday guide to find local events to share with your family, to discover ways to meet friends and fellow residents, and to support the local businesses that will help Sonoma County recover in the months to come.

Karleen Arnink-Pate

Chief Revenue Officer

Linda Hann

Specialty Content & Creative Manager

