Guide to New Year's Eve events around Sonoma County

DYLAN SIRDOFSKY

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | December 26, 2017, 9:51AM

| Updated 1 hour ago.

Every New Year’s Eve there’s an opportunity to relax and watch the ball drop on TV, or be a part of the celebration itself. Nowadays, there are plenty of ways to go against tradition.

One eyebrow-raising event for the North Bay is “Mischief Masquerade” from producer Jake Ward.

This third annual vaudevillian party brings out Ward’s distinct style and philosophy and makes for an experience often more memorable than most. An MC and entertainer, he has put on monthly shows at Santa Rosa’s Whiskey Tip, and produced the first Roseland Community Festival earlier this year.

A big part of the way Ward approaches these gatherings comes from his preference for unforgettable, cool content that makes the event more than simply a get-together.

“Having an emphasis on art, I like working with lots of performers, different creative disciplines and spectacle that’s created by artists,’ ” said Ward in a phone interview.

Founder and creative director of North Bay Cabaret, a Sonoma County variety show troupe, Ward said the impact of the North Bay wildfires influenced his plans for “Mischief Masquerade” and his future production schedule.

A portion of the proceeds from the New Year’s event will be donated to relief efforts, specifically through the UndocuFund for undocumented immigrants displaced by the fires, and the Creative Sonoma Recovery Fund, which benefits musicians, artists and other creative professionals.

Going with the title “Jake Ward Presents,” the change in course led to a brief hiatus, and his decision to discontinue monthly shows. There will be around four a year, on Halloween, New Year’s Day, Saint Patrick’s Day and “Star Wars Day: May the 4th Be with You.”

“People had a place to go for this type of entertainment,” said Ward, “I don’t want that to disappear, but now the focus is doing fewer events while making them bigger and better.”

While typical music concerts are of interest to fans attending for a particular band or singer, for a cabaret brand, it’s less about individual performers, and more about how an overall show is going to entertain.

Unlike some New Year’s meet-ups, where the partying might start right at midnight, Ward is reminding people that 8 p.m. is when the live show begins. This sit-down portion of the program will go on until 10 p.m. and then commence to more of a standard DJ dance party.

A photo booth and several bars round out the offering, with a complimentary champagne toast when the ball drops. Even those a little more conservative can choose an environment to celebrate in, even if it’s a bit early.

It’s certainly meant to appeal to all audiences, with an emphasis on inclusiveness. Whether a fan of cosplaying, standup comedy or more burlesque entertainment like striptease and sex-positive performance art, there is a genuine mix of interests and people.

“After having the monthly show for so long, I feel like we’ve cultivated a pretty diverse crowd,” said Ward. “There’s not a specific age range or background.”

He believes there’s a misconception about these shows, what’s on stage and the kind of people present. Ward noted that his productions often increase awareness of these different pockets of lthe ocal arts community, such as belly dancers, circus acts, improv comics and slam poets.

It could be a drag queen, fire breather or a favorite “shock moment” performer like Max Madame, but regardless, Ward focuses on resident specialty acts and those touring in the greater Bay Area and East Bay.

Some of the featured artists are San Francisco’s Rachel Lark, a feminist songwriter who sings comedic lyrics on ukulele, and Oakland’s Wonder Dave, a burlesque performer and comedian.

“We’re encouraging people to wear masks,” said Ward. “It’s a pretty weird show and we’re borrowing the classic masquerade theme to set this whole party in.”

More New Year's Eve events:

For those interested in other New Year’s Eve events, Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre is hosting Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, with Nancy Wright and Highway Poets for age 21 and up. Doors open at 8 p.m., with the show at 9 p.m. $40-$60. mystictheatre.com

At the same time, but a completely different location in Sebastopol, HopMonk Tavern is presenting “NYE with Hot Buttered Rum,” starring the popular local progressive bluegrass band. Age 21 and older. $50. hopmonk.com.

Speaking of local, it doesn’t get any more Sonoma County than “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!” going on at the Charles M. Schulz Museum & Research Center. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be hands-on crafts for kids, with balloon drops at noon and root beer toasts at noon and 3 p.m. Museum admission: $5-$12; free for age 3 and younger. schulzmuseum.org

As for something more formal, Hermann Sons Hall in Petaluma will feature “A Night in Vienna” New Year’s Eve Ball with a gourmet buffet-style dinner. This magical evening still has tickets at the door, where one can listen and dance to Strauss waltzes with a live orchestra. $150. brownpapertickets.com.

Heading north to Healdsburg at Sonoma Cider Taproom will be a New Year’s Eve Bootleg Ball, with a 1920s theme and an attire of black, gold and white. Featuring casino games and prizes, a three-course dinner will be served on two separate reservations, 7 and 8 p.m. $65; $150 with dinner. cidernye.eventbrite.com

Said to be the largest celebration in Sonoma County, “New Year’s Eve on the Square” in the newly restored downtown Courthouse Square is a free special community bash with live music, food, beer, wine, spirits, champagne and family-friendly activities, from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. newyearssantarosa.com

Nearing a decade of existence, the ninth annual “New Year’s Eve Gala Concert” at the Petaluma Historical Library Museum offers music from Schubert, Beethoven, Mahler and Dohnányi, presented by the Petaluma Museum Association and Sky Hill Cultural Alliance. $40-$70. petalumamuseum.com.

The AllwaysElvis Outta Rehab New Year’s Eve show in Calistoga’s Hydro Grill will let people party with the King. $20-$25. allwayselvisnewyearsshow.brownpapertickets.com

In Windsor, Murder Mystery Dinner Theater: “The Gumshoe Murders” 1940 detective story is at Charlie’s Restaurant, with a special New Year’s menu. Reservations by phone only: 707-837-0019. windsorgolf.com/charlie-s-restaurant.

