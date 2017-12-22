(1 of ) "Love Actually" (2003) with its star-studded cast is available on Netflix. (Photo: IMDb)
(2 of ) Old Hollywood's classic holiday tale "White Christmas" (1954) starring Bing Crosby is available on Netflix. (Photo: IMDb)
(3 of ) Tim Allen's Christmas romp "The Santa Clause" (1994) is available on Netflix. (Photo: IMDb)
(4 of ) Jim Carrey's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000) is on both Netflix and Amazon. (Photo: IMDb)
(5 of ) Tim Burton's Halloween/Christmas hybrid "Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993) is available on Netflix. (Photo: IMDb)
(6 of ) "Bad Santa" (2003) starring Billy Bob Thornton is on Netflix. (Photo: IMDb)
(7 of ) Gremlins (1984), a holiday classic, is ready to go on both Netflix and Amazon. (Photo: IMDb)
(8 of ) "While You Were Sleeping" (1995) makes its way to Netflix. (Photo: IMDb)
(9 of ) The all time holiday classics, "A Christmas Story" (1983) is available on Amazon. (Photo: IMDb)
(10 of ) Will Ferrell's "Elf" (2003) is on Amazon. (Photo: IMDb)
(11 of ) The Holiday (2006) is available on Amazon. (Photo: IMDb)
(12 of ) Tim Allen strikes again in "Christmas with the Kranks" (2004) on Amazon. (Photo: IMDb)
(13 of ) "Miracle on 34th Street" is available on Amazon. (Photo: IMDb)
(14 of ) "Holiday Inn" starring Fred Astaire and Bing Crosby is now on Amazon. (Photo: IMDb)
(15 of ) Peanuts' holiday special "I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown" (2003) is available on Amazon. (Photo: IMDb)
(16 of ) Charles Schulz' magnum opus "Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown" (1965) is on Amazon. (Photo: IMDb)
(17 of ) "The Polar Express" with Tom Hanks voicing six roles is available on Amazon. (Photo: IMDb)
(18 of ) The comedic duo of Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell are on Hulu with "Daddy's Home" (2015). (Photo: IMDb)
(19 of ) "Happy Christmas" (2014) is available on Hulu. (Photo: IMDb)
(20 of ) Disney's "I'll Be Home For Christmas" (1998) is now on Hulu. (Photo: IMDb)