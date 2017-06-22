s
Night Beats: Brothers Comatose, punk and more in Sonoma County music scene

ESTEFANY GONZALEZ

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | June 22, 2017, 1:07PM


Editor’s Note: We’re happy to introduce a new column for our readers this week, Night Beats, that will appear every two weeks in SonomaGo. The column will focus on musical acts appearing in smaller venues that target a younger or multigenerational audience.

Taking a friend or family member out to see live music can be the perfect bonding experience, but let’s face it: it’s not always easy to find the right band to fit the person you’re hanging out with.

I mean, Night Beats probably wouldn’t take her dad to see a punk show at the Arlene Francis Center, where he’d complain about how loud the music is. Nor would she take college friends out to watch “dad rock.” With this in mind, here’s a quick list of upcoming shows to fit a range of musical tastes because who says there’s not something for everyone?

The Brothers Comatose at Blue Note — Making string instruments such as the mandolin, banjo and fiddle come to life with a modern twist,

The Brothers Comatose are the perfect band to bring your friends out for a night of dancing. The five-piece Americana band was formed in San Francisco in 2008 by Brothers Ben and Alex Morrison. Since then the folky fivesome has toured all over the U.S.

Your dad will love the band’s classic covers like Huey Lewis’ “I Want a New Drug” and your friends will dig catchy original singalong tunes like “Morning Time,” a song which features Americana star Nicki Bluhm. Not to mention the show is a benefit for The Schoolbox Project, which provides education and support to children and families in refugee camps via mobile solar-powered schoolhouses.

Other acts in the lineup: The Highway Poets, Sam Chase

Where: The Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa.

When: Friday, July 7, 8:30 p.m.

Rating: The show is age 8 and up. Consider it dad and college-friend approved. Also, your mom will probably gush about how cute these singer-songwriting cowboys are.

Punk acts at Local Barrel — Nothing beats the Monday blues quite like a beer and some good, loud punk tunes. You can hear a cool punk band from Bellingham, Wash. that will go unnamed in this family newspaper, sip on local beer and support a touring band.

Notable songs to check out before this gig include “Death Star vs. Unicron vs. the Environmental Track Record of the United States” and “The NSA Took My Baby Away.”

Other acts in the lineup: Good Death, Kitten Drunk.

Where: Local Barrel, 490 Mendocino Ave. #104, Santa Rosa, 707-890-5433

When: Friday, July 10, 8 p.m.

Rating: The show is 21 and older. It’s perfect to bring a college friend to.

Dirty Heads at SOMO — Call it hip-hop, call it reggae, it doesn’t matter. Dirty Heads are playing in Rohnert Park.

That’s right, this is not a drill, it’s actually happening. If you didn’t get a chance to see Dirty Heads absolutely crush it at the 2017 BottleRock Music festival or are already feening for anther chance to catch the Huntington Beach natives, fear not you have a second chance. Be warned, stick toward the back if you’re claustrophobic, the crowd will likely lose it once the band starts playing “Burn Slow.”

Other acts on the line-up: SOJA, The Green, RDGLDGRN

Where: SOMO Concerts, 1100 Vally House Dr. Rohnert Park.

When: Friday, July 11, 6 p.m.

Rating: Don’t bring dad, he might not approve of some of the lyrics you’ll probably want to sing along to.

Maxi Priest at Reggae Sun splash —Who would have thought mixing R&B, Rock and British Reggae actually sounds good? Oh, that’s right Maxi Priest. Somehow, this combination works for this beautifully dreaded man. Songs like “Wild World,” a saxophone infused reggae ramble, just make you want to smile.

Other tunes, such as “That Girl,” featuring Jamaican singer Shaggy, make you forget that you can’t understand a word coming out of Shaggy’s mouth because of Maxi Priest’s soulful voice.

Of course, Maxi Priest won’t be the only artist at this one-day festival. The event also features several other musical numbers. Visit www.somoconcerts.com

Other acts in the lineup: Third World, Sol Horizon, Mystic Roots, Native Elements, The Mighty Mystic and The Hard Roots Movement.

Where: SOMO Concerts, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park.

When: Friday, July 29, 3:30-11 p.m.

Rating: With a pop-up festival vibe, the event is probably good for all ages.

Feeling the beats? Got a music tip? Email Estefany Gonzalez at nightbeats@pressdemocrat.com

