Things to do this week in Sonoma County, June 22 to July 2

This weekend is gassed up and ready to go. All weekend long is NASCAR racing at Sonoma Raceway. Saturday and Sunday, saddle up for the Russian River Rodeo. Plus, attend the Sonoma-Marin Fair through Sunday. All this and more is in our list of things to do.



June 23-25

Toyota/Save Mart 350: Who’s ready for NASCAR? Enjoy a full weekend of racing at Sonoma Raceway, with practice races Friday, qualifying races Saturday and the big NASCAR event Sunday. Highlights include aerial stunt performances, live music, a skydiving American Flag jump and an appearance by John Lasseter, CCO of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, who will drive a pace car to kick off Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race in classic “Cars 3” style. All the details are at sonomaraceway.com.

Now through June 25

Sonoma-Marin Fair: Fair exhibits, demonstrations, wine tasting and more are just some of the highlights at this year’s fair at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. You won’t want to miss concert performances by Tower of Power, Jana Kramer, Loverboy and John Michael Montgomery. Plus, there’s the ever-popular Ugliest Dog Contest. Admission is $12-$18. Find out more at sonoma-marinfair.org.



June 22-25

Becky’s New Car: See the modern-day Cinderella story in this Sonoma Arts Live Theater Company production of “Becky’s New Car,” the story of a middle-age woman who’s offered a new life at the car dealership. See why it’s getting rave reviews from the critics. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sonoma Community Center. Tickets are $22-$37. Find out more at sonomaartslive.org.



Saturday, June 24

Wine, Women & Shoes: Enjoy an afternoon of wine and fashion for this annual fundraising event at Clos du Bois Winery in Geyserville. Raising money for healthcare programs around the county, the event offers a marketplace for shoes, jewelry and fashion accessories, along with wine and local dishes. The event takes place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and tickets are $250. Find out all the details at hfnsc.ejoinme.org/wws2017.



June 24-25

Russian River Rodeo: This weekend, come to Duncans Mills for the 51st Annual Russian River Rodeo. On Saturday and Sunday, the day kicks off with the traditional Cowboy Breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Then at 1 p.m. are performances and other exciting events. Tickets are $12 adult, $7 senior and $5 kids. Find out more at russianriverrodeo.org.



Saturday, June 24

Pueblo Day in Sonoma: Visit the Sonoma Barracks this Saturday to commemorate Pueblo de Sonoma’s 1835 founding. The free event includes historical activities and demonstrations. The event starts at 1 p.m. More information at parks.ca.gov/Events/Details/8609



Sunday, June 25

Ride-a-Rig: Bring the kids to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds this weekend where they’ll have the chance to explore fire trucks, garbage trucks, public safety vehicles and more. Tickets are $5.50 each, and free for kids 2 and under. The event starts at 10 a.m. Find out more at jlns.org/ride-a-rig.html.



Other upcoming events:

Friday, June 23

‘Anything Goes’: Classic Cole Porter Broadway musical, opens 8 p.m., Raven Performing Arts Theater, Healdsburg. $10-$30. Through July 9. 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.



Saturday, June 24



Not-So-Silent Movie Night: Charlie Chaplin’s ‘City Lights’ with live music by Sonoma County Philharmonic, 7 p.m. Saturday, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. $75. 707-206-6775, socophil.org.



Paperback Writer: Beatles tribute band, Rockin’ Concerts summer music series, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. 707-545-3844, mvshops.com.



Roller Derby: Double header, North Bay Bruisers followed by Wine Country Wreckers matches, 4 p.m. Saturday, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. $5-$20. sonomacountyrollerderby.org.



Peter Coyote: Actor and writer reads from his latest book, a memoir about mentors, 2 p.m. Saturday, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. $5-$12. 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.