s
s
Sections
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com, the eEdition and our mobile app starting at 99 cents per month.
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com, the eEdition and our mobile app starting at 99 cents per month.
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read all of your free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com, the eEdition and our mobile app starting at 99 cents per month.
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you.
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com, the eEdition and our mobile app starting 99 cents per month and support local journalism.
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for reading! Why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com, the eEdition and our mobile app starting 99 cents per month and support local journalism.
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Subscribe today!
Ooops! You're out of free articles. Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading all of our products and support local journalism.
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Things to do this week in Sonoma County, June 22 to July 2

CRISSI LANGWELL & STAFF

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | June 21, 2017, 10:43AM

Find more events at pressdemocrat.com/events.


This weekend is gassed up and ready to go. All weekend long is NASCAR racing at Sonoma Raceway. Saturday and Sunday, saddle up for the Russian River Rodeo. Plus, attend the Sonoma-Marin Fair through Sunday. All this and more is in our list of things to do.

June 23-25
Toyota/Save Mart 350: Who’s ready for NASCAR? Enjoy a full weekend of racing at Sonoma Raceway, with practice races Friday, qualifying races Saturday and the big NASCAR event Sunday. Highlights include aerial stunt performances, live music, a skydiving American Flag jump and an appearance by John Lasseter, CCO of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, who will drive a pace car to kick off Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race in classic “Cars 3” style. All the details are at sonomaraceway.com.

Now through June 25
Sonoma-Marin Fair: Fair exhibits, demonstrations, wine tasting and more are just some of the highlights at this year’s fair at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. You won’t want to miss concert performances by Tower of Power, Jana Kramer, Loverboy and John Michael Montgomery. Plus, there’s the ever-popular Ugliest Dog Contest. Admission is $12-$18. Find out more at sonoma-marinfair.org.

June 22-25
Becky’s New Car: See the modern-day Cinderella story in this Sonoma Arts Live Theater Company production of “Becky’s New Car,” the story of a middle-age woman who’s offered a new life at the car dealership. See why it’s getting rave reviews from the critics. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sonoma Community Center. Tickets are $22-$37. Find out more at sonomaartslive.org.

Saturday, June 24
Wine, Women & Shoes: Enjoy an afternoon of wine and fashion for this annual fundraising event at Clos du Bois Winery in Geyserville. Raising money for healthcare programs around the county, the event offers a marketplace for shoes, jewelry and fashion accessories, along with wine and local dishes. The event takes place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and tickets are $250. Find out all the details at hfnsc.ejoinme.org/wws2017.

June 24-25
Russian River Rodeo: This weekend, come to Duncans Mills for the 51st Annual Russian River Rodeo. On Saturday and Sunday, the day kicks off with the traditional Cowboy Breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Then at 1 p.m. are performances and other exciting events. Tickets are $12 adult, $7 senior and $5 kids. Find out more at russianriverrodeo.org.

Saturday, June 24
Pueblo Day in Sonoma: Visit the Sonoma Barracks this Saturday to commemorate Pueblo de Sonoma’s 1835 founding. The free event includes historical activities and demonstrations. The event starts at 1 p.m. More information at parks.ca.gov/Events/Details/8609

Sunday, June 25
Ride-a-Rig: Bring the kids to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds this weekend where they’ll have the chance to explore fire trucks, garbage trucks, public safety vehicles and more. Tickets are $5.50 each, and free for kids 2 and under. The event starts at 10 a.m. Find out more at jlns.org/ride-a-rig.html.

Other upcoming events:

Friday, June 23

‘Anything Goes’: Classic Cole Porter Broadway musical, opens 8 p.m., Raven Performing Arts Theater, Healdsburg. $10-$30. Through July 9. 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Saturday, June 24

Not-So-Silent Movie Night: Charlie Chaplin’s ‘City Lights’ with live music by Sonoma County Philharmonic, 7 p.m. Saturday, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. $75. 707-206-6775, socophil.org.

Paperback Writer: Beatles tribute band, Rockin’ Concerts summer music series, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. 707-545-3844, mvshops.com.

Roller Derby: Double header, North Bay Bruisers followed by Wine Country Wreckers matches, 4 p.m. Saturday, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. $5-$20. sonomacountyrollerderby.org.

Peter Coyote: Actor and writer reads from his latest book, a memoir about mentors, 2 p.m. Saturday, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. $5-$12. 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Find more events at pressdemocrat.com/events.

Most Popular Stories
Mike Svedise, owner of Santa Rosa Seafood, dies at 59
Scammers hack pumps at Sebastopol gas station
Local ER visits soar after Obamacare
5 arrested in police crackdown on Santa Rosa sideshow
Sheriff plans new helicopter purchase
Related Stories
Sonoma Raceway notebook: Northern California native riding wave of success on trip home
What not to miss at the Sonoma-Marin Fair
Night Beats: Brothers Comatose, punk and more in local music scene  

Sunday, June 25

Dirty Cello: Blues to bluegrass to rock, Live at Juilliard summer concert series, 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Free. 707-543-4512, srcity.org/liveatjuilliard.

Denise Perrier: Jazz and blues, Sunday Terrace Concerts summer music series, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. 707-545-3844, mvshops.com.

Adair Lara: Author discusses ‘History of Petaluma, A California River Town,’ 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Petaluma Museum. Free, donations accepted. 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com.

Monday, June 26

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Stories and crafts for kids 1-5 with their guardians, 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. $5-$12. 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, June 27

Kingsborough: Americana roots, Tuesdays in the Plaza summer concert series, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Plaza Park, Healdsburg. Free. 707-431-3303, ci.healdsburg.ca.us/335/Summer-Concert-Series.

Wednesday, June 28

Baka Beyond: World beat dance band, Peacetown summer concert series opener, 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Ives Park, Sebastopol. Free. 707-508-5449, peacetown.org.

Thursday, June 29

Keller Williams: Pop, rock, bluegrass and country, one-man jam band, Krush Backyard Concert Series opener, 6 p.m. Thursday, KRSH radio, Santa Rosa. Free. krsh.com.

Roxane Gay: Copperfield’s Books presents #nastywoman Series with the ‘Hunger’ memoir author, 7 p.m. Thursday, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. $55 includes the book. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Pop Fiction: Pop/rock cover band, songs to the ‘70s, Concerts Under the Stars series, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. 707-545-3844, mvshops.com.

Orchestra Son de Caña: Latin music, Summer Nights on the Green outdoor concert series, 6 p.m. Thursday, Windsor Town Green. Free. 707-838-1260, townofwindsor.com.

Friday, June 30

Rachel Ballinger: ‘101 Things That Piss Me Off’ author and YouTube star, 7 p.m. June 30, Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. $20.35 includes the book. 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Funky Dozen: Funk, with favorites from the 1970s, Funky Fridays outdoor concerts, 7 p.m. June 30, Hood Mansion, Sonoma Valley. $10, kids free. 707-833-6288, funkyfridays.info.

The Lil’ Smokies: Progressive bluegrass, Friday Night Live summer concert series, 6:30 p.m. June 30, Cloverdale Plaza. Free. 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

NRBQ: Rock band founded in 1966, with pop, jazz, blues and Tin Pan Alley styles, 8:30 p.m. June 30, Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. $27. 707-765-2121, mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, July 1

Albert Paley: ‘Thresholds’ exhibit opens, large-scale sculptures, drawings and maquettes, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 1, Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Through Oct. 1. $5-$15. 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Guerneville Fireworks: Fireworks over the Russian River, 9:30 p.m. July 1, downtown Guerneville. Free. Barbecue and lawn-chair seating at Larks parking lot. 707-869-9000, russianriver.com.

Sunday, July 2

Penngrove Parade: ‘Biggest Little Parade in Northern California,’ 11 a.m. July 2, Main Street, Penngrove. Free. Barbecue, live music noon-4 p.m., Penngrove Park. 707-794-1516, penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

Fireworks Over Bodega Bay: Fireworks display, 9:30 p.m. July 2, Westside Park, Bodega Bay. Handicap parking only, views from surrounding vicinity. Free, donations taken. visitbodegabayca.com.

Monte Rio Celebration: Big Rocky Games at noon, Boat Parade and Water Curtain at dusk, fireworks follow, July 2, Monte Rio Beach. Free. 707-865-6100, monterio.org.

Most Popular Stories
Mike Svedise, owner of Santa Rosa Seafood, dies at 59
Scammers hack pumps at Sebastopol gas station
Local ER visits soar after Obamacare
Sheriff plans new helicopter purchase
5 arrested in police crackdown on Santa Rosa sideshow
Orange County father thought he buried his son — until he got a call
Fed: Biggest US banks strong enough to withstand recession
LeBaron: Blast from the past in Sonoma County was briefly Crime of the Century