Things to do this week in Sonoma County, Aug. 18-27

Hold on to the final month of summer with this week's hot happenings. All weekend long, polka your way over to the Cotati Accordion Festival. Kick back at Howarth Park for a movie under the stars this Friday. Feast on local eats at Saturday's Taste of Petaluma. All this and more is in our list of things to do.

Friday, Aug. 18

Movies at Howarth Park: Kick back this Friday evening on the lawn of Howarth Park to watch “Lego Batman” under the stars. The free event starts at dusk, around 7:45 p.m., and there will be food for sale. Find out more details at srcity.org/2170/Movies-in-the-Park.



Aug. 18 to Sept 17

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown: Starting this Friday, the 6th Street Playhouse is taking on the Peanuts Gang by performing a classic Broadway musical based on Charles Schulz’ famous comic strip. Tickets start at $15. Find out more at 6thstreetplayhouse.com.



Aug. 19-20

Cotati Accordion Festival: In its 27th year, this year’s festival will feature more than 40 accordion acts, a zydeco dance party, the polka tent, more than 70 vendors and more at La Plaza Park in Cotati. Admission starts at $19. Find out more at cotatifest.com.



Saturday, Aug. 19

Sonoma County Blues Festival: This Saturday, dance to the sounds of Charlie Musselwhite, Levi Lloyd, Volker Strifler and more when the Sonoma County Blues Festival comes to SOMO Village. Doors open at 2 p.m. Admission starts at $40. Find out more at www.somoconcerts.com.



Saturday, Aug. 19

Night at the Drive-In: Celebrate the first week of school with the movie, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off at the Drive-In at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair Fairgrounds this Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the movie starts at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $15 for individual entry, or $50 per car. Local food and wine will be offered for sale. Find out more at avfilmsociety.org.



Saturday, Aug. 19

Taste of Petaluma: Take a culinary journey through Petaluma this Saturday in their annual food-tastic fundraiser for Cinnabar Theater. This year’s features include a beer garden, wine garden and free downtown trolley, along with food, beer and spirit tasting. Live performances are slated throughout the day. Tickets are $40 for 10 tastings. Find out details at tasteofpetaluma.org.

Monday, Aug. 21 - Eclipse parties

The Robert Ferguson Observatory will hold solar eclipse viewing events with solar telescopes and eclipse glasses from 8 a.m. to noon Monday at Courthouse Square and at the observatory in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. The event is free; parking is $8. For information, go to rfo.org.



Russian River Vineyards will host a Solar Eclipse Watch Party at their restaurant and tasting lounge at 5700 Gravenstein Hwy. N. in Forestville. The event starts at 9:45 a.m., and they will have wine by the glass, mimosas and coffee for purchase. No reservations necessary. Visit their Facebook page for more details: facebook.com/RussianRiverVineyards



The Children’s Museum of Sonoma County will host a Solar Eclipse party from 9 to 11 a.m. The museum will provide eclipse glasses for visitors, and explore shadows, make pinhole viewers and live stream NASA’s eclsipse feed in the Art Studio. More information at cmosc.org.

See full eclipse coverage here.



Other upcoming events:

Friday, Aug. 18



Pacific Mambo Orchestra: Latin big band, Friday Night Live summer concert series, 6:30 tonight, Cloverdale Plaza. Free. 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.



Soulshine Blues Band: Blues standards and original tunes, Funky Fridays outdoor concerts, 7 tonight, Hood Mansion, Sonoma Valley. $10, kids free. 707-833-6288, funkyfridays.info.



Chick Corea Béla Fleck: Grammy-winning musicians, 7:30 tonight, Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. $25-$85. 866-955-6040, gmc.sonoma.edu.



Saturday, Aug. 19



Richard Howell and Sudden Changes: Jazz, blues, rock and pop, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. $25. 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.



Caravanserai: Santana tribute band, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. 707-545-3844, mvshops.com.



Sunday, Aug. 20



Judith Owen: Pianist-singer-songwriter, also featuring bassist Leland Sklar, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. $20. 707-765-2121, mystictheatre.com.



Hot Rods: Rockin’ oldies dance party, Sunday Terrace Concerts, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. 707-545-3844, mvshops.com.



Monday. Aug. 21



‘It Was a Dark and Stormy Night’: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. $5-$12. Through Sept. 10. 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.



Tuesday, Aug. 22



Celebration of Latino Art & Music: Tuesdays