(1 of ) Bentley Lofties smiles as he looks at the sun as his grandfather Keith Lofties holds eclipse glasses over Bentley's eyes during an eclipse viewing event at Discovery Science Place in Tyler, Texas, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Chelsea Purgahn/Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP)
(2 of ) The sun re-emerges from behind the moon (right to left) during the eclipse, seen from Middletown on Monday, Aug. 21. (Teresa Camozzi)
(3 of ) The moon is seen as it starts passing in front of the sun during a solar eclipse from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, in Washington on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
(4 of ) Ezra Packham, of Jacksonville, Fla., looks through his solar glasses in preparation for the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, on the beach at Isle of Palms, S.C. Ezra and his family said the wanted to come to the Isle of Palms because they wanted to be on the beach and the city of Isle of Palms was giving away solar glasses. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
(5 of ) Bernie Scarinzi and Steve Zernik watch the eclipse on Dutch Henry Road in the Napa Valley, Aug. 21, 2017. (Annika Toernqvist / Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Heather Lamb and Jacob watch the eclipse through homemade pinhole boxes on Dutch Henry Road in the Napa Valley, Aug. 21, 2017. (Annika Toernqvist / Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Tobias Tornqvist watches the eclipse on Dutch Henry Road in the Napa Valley, Aug. 21, 2017. (Annika Toernqvist / Press Democrat)
(9 of ) People wait in line to buy viewing glasses for the eclipse at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles early Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
(10 of ) Abhinaba Nandy, left, and Shibaji Chakraborty, who traveled from Virginia Tech, nap in Veteran's Park as they wait for the start of the total solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Spring City, Tenn. (Doug Strickland/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
(11 of ) A crowd wears protective glasses as they watch the beginning of the solar eclipse from Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
(12 of ) Jonathan Moric, left, and Finn Power, both of Vancouver, get ready to watch the eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in a park in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)
(13 of ) Lee Cooper, from England, wears his protective glasses to watch the beginning of the solar eclipse from Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
(14 of ) Saluki cheerleaders try out eclipse glasses that they were giving out to visitors to Saluki Stadium on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Ill., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Scientists said Monday's total eclipse would cast a shadow that would race through 14 states including Illinois. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
(15 of ) Schweta Kulkarni, from left, Rhea Kulkarni and Saanvi Kulkarni, from Seattle, try out their eclipse glasses on the sun at a gathering of eclipse viewers in Salem, Ore., early Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
(16 of ) Mike Newchurch, left, professor of atmospheric chemistry at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and graduate student Paula Tucker prepare a weather balloon before releasing it to perform research during the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, on the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville, Ky. The location, which is in the path of totality, is also at the point of greatest intensity. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
(17 of ) The decorated car of Frank and Mary Ludwig, of La Crescent, Minn., sits at their campsite at the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville, Ky. Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The location, which is in the path of totality of the solar eclipse, is also at the point of greatest intensity. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
(18 of ) Annie Gray Penuel and Lauren Peck, both of Dallas, wear their makeshift eclipse glasses at Nashville's eclipse viewing party ahead of the solar eclipse at First Tennessee Park on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via AP)
(19 of ) The moon covers the sun during a total eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, near Redmond, Ore. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
(20 of ) The moon almost totally eclipses the sun during a near total solar eclipse as seen from Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
(21 of ) The moon covers the sun during a total eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, near Redmond, Ore. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
(22 of ) Emelie Törnqvist watches the eclipse from Larkmead Road in Napa Valley. (Annika Törnqvist / Press Democrat)
(23 of ) President Donald Trump holds up protective glasses as he arrives to view the solar eclipse at the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
(24 of ) President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wear protective glasses as they view the solar eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
(25 of ) Attorney General Jeff Sessions wears protective glasses as he views the solar eclipse with President Donald Trump, Monday, Aug, 21, 2017 at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
(26 of ) Projected images of the eclipse is seen through the leaves on the trees on the sidewalk at the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
(27 of ) Piper Truza watches a phase of a partial solar eclipse visible in Detroit, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Millions of Americans gazed in wonder through telescopes, cameras and disposable protective glasses Monday as the moon blotted out the sun in the first full-blown solar eclipse to sweep the U.S. from coast to coast in nearly a century. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
(28 of ) In this multiple exposure photograph, the phases of a partial solar eclipse are seen over the Gateway Arch on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in St. Louis. The Gateway Arch was just a few miles outside of the path of totality. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
(29 of ) A partial solar eclipse passes over the golden grasshopper weathervane atop historic Faneuil Hall on a cloudy afternoon in Boston, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
(30 of ) President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron watch the solar eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at the White House in Washington. (AP Andrew Harnik)
(31 of ) Josh Mims, 9, watches as the moon passes in front of the sun during a partial solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
(32 of ) Coreen Abbott watches the solar eclipse from Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(33 of ) Liza Leykina, right, holds up a pair of glasses for Mark Solovey to shoot a photo through as they watch the solar eclipse from Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(34 of ) A crowd gathers in front of the Hollywood sign at the Griffith Observatory to watch the solar eclipse in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
(35 of ) The Tinoco family from Cyprus, Calif., gather to watch the partial eclipse at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
(36 of ) A crowd of administrators, faculty, staff and students gathered on the lawn outside Weill Hall after the SSU Convocation this morning where they had the eclipse on the big-screen. They also were playing music like “Aquarius” “Fly me to the Moon” and songs from Pink Floyd’s album “Dark Side of the Moon.” Aug. 21, 2017 (PAUL GULLIXSON / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
