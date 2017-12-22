(1 of ) A 1920's era church near Goodland, Kansas in May 201. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017
(2 of ) San Francisco QB Colin Kaepernick acknowledges fans as he heads to the locker room after SF's 25-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday Jan. 2017.(Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017
(3 of ) Windsor firefighters escort a man away from his car in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of Windsor after he became stuck in flood waters. The freeway was shut down, Sunday Jan. 8, 2017.(Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017
(4 of ) Russian River Fire Protection District firefighters Ryan Lantz and Mark Haas rescue 84 year-old Eve Cerqua from her flooded trailer at the Sycamore Court Apartments in Guerneville after a rapid rise in flood waters, Tuesday Afternoon January 10, 2017. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017
(5 of ) Dustin Coupe of Guerneville talks with an operator via a phone booth on River Road in Guerneville, Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(6 of ) Sonoma State University professor Laura Watt, Monday Jan. 16, 2017, has been studying Point Reyes National Seashore for years and recently published a book titled "The Paradox of Preservation". Watt worries about the fate of the 11 families that run cattle ranches on the land and also maintains it was wrong for the Park Service to close down Drakes Bay Oyster Company. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(7 of ) Avalon Byrd with a second grade picture of her son Olian Byrd Jr., Friday Jan. 21, 2017. The picture, made decades ago, recalls a simpler time when Oilan, his siblings and friends would play until sunset in the fields of west Santa Rosa. Olian, a lifelong resident of Santa Rosa, became homeless over the years, and recently died of a heart attack in his 60's while camped out at the Shell station on Cleveland Ave. in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017
(8 of ) Sunset along Geysers Road near Geyserville, Jan. 30, 2017. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017
(9 of ) James Fipps takes his dogs for a walk on a makeshift raft on Lakeport's Esplanade Street as Clear Lake continues inundates homes, Tuesday Feb. 21, 2017. By the end of the day the water had risen another six inches. Fipps is using the tubes as a stop gap incase the water rises in to his elevated home. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017
(10 of ) At the footprint of Roseland Village, from left, Roberto Garcia, Jonathan Cruz, Gustavo Peralta and Jesse Gonzalez play two on two on newly painted basketball courts, Monday March 27, 2017 in Roseland where an Albertson's store used to sit. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017
(11 of ) Santa Rosa firefighters and American Medical Response EMT's talks with an inebriated man who passes out on the sidewalk at E street and Sonoma Avenue, Friday April 7, 2017 in Santa Rosa. The individual was taken to a local hospital by AMR. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(12 of ) Buster Posey is beaned in the head by Arizona pitcher Taijuan Walker in the first inning forcing Posey to leave the game during the Giants home opener against the Diamondbacks, Monday April 10, 2017. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017
(13 of ) Tony Kirouac and Kayla Baker of San Diego show off their American NASCAR attire as they set up camp on the 50 Acre Lot, Thursday June 22, 2017 in preparation for Sunday's Toyota/Savemart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(14 of ) Kevin Harvick of the Mobil 1 Ford wins theToyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, Sunday June 25, 2017. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017
(15 of ) Fourth of July revelers enjoy a lazy float trip on the Russian River in Monte Rio. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017
(16 of ) Cal Fire and Lakeport firefighters carry an injured inmate firefighter along the fire line at the Bottle fire in Kelseyville, Tuesday August 8, 2017. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017
(17 of ) Logan and Brittany Heilman of Santa Rosa seal their marriage with a kiss after exchanging vows on the Century Wheel at the Sonoma County Fair, Friday August 11, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(18 of ) Jonathan Stewart of Carolina goes up and over for a TD in the third quarter as San Francisco loses their season home opener 23-3 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Sunday Sept. 10, 2017. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017
(19 of ) The Howard Forest Helitack banks left to avoid a flock of starlings near the Grape fire in Hopland, Tuesday Sept. 19, 2017. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017
(20 of ) Wine judge Ellen Landis examines the texture of a pinot noir wine during the Sonoma County Harvest Fair Wine Competition, Wednesday September 20, 2017 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017
(21 of ) The Historic Round Barn burns in Santa Rosa, Monday Oct. 9, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(22 of ) Embers zip through the air as a Cazadero firefighter attempts to thwart the spreads of flames in Coffey park Monday Oct. 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(23 of ) An American flag whips in the wind as structures burn in Coffey Park, Monday Oct. 9, 2017 at Randon Way and Hopper Lane . (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) A Cal Fire firefighter struggles to protect a home from catching fire in Coffey Park on Randon Way, Monday Oct. 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) A San Diego Cal Fire firefighter monitors a flare up on a the head of the Nuns fire (the Southern LNU Complex), Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 off of High Road above the Sonoma Valley. A wind shift caused flames to move quickly up hill and threaten homes in the area. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(26 of ) Phyllis Rogers checks for mail in front of her destroyed home in Larkfield, Monday Oct. 16, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(27 of ) Gordon Easter and fiancée Gail Hale returned to their homes on Hopper Lane in Coffey Park, Friday Oct. 20, 2017, sharing a moment of thankfulness of being alive. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(28 of ) First grade teacher Leslie Thomas greets her students at Hidden Valley Elementary School in Santa Rosa, nearly three weeks after the Tubbs fire raged Santa Rosa and portions of Hidden Valley. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(29 of ) Teg is glad to be in the arms of his owner Henok Tewold at the homeless encampment at the Sixth Street over crossing in Santa Rosa, Wednesday Nov.1, 2017. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017
(30 of ) Louis Pell and his eight year-old daughter Lilly, pass a little time in front of their burned home, Tuesday Nov. 7, 2017 in Santa Rosa's Coffey Park. Louis has lived in the home for 28 years, purchased by his parent when it was first built. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017