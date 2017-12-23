(1 of ) Volunteers Raquel Palmerin, left, and Annamarie Sarto gather gifts for a family for the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County's Secret Santa program, in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Volunteer Amanda Wild, left, helps Jennifer Harwood pick out gifts for her child at the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County, in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.
(3 of ) Volunteer Sutter Laird, left, scans gifts for seniors being picked up by Susan Steiner, of Senior Advocacy Services, at the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County's Secret Santa Heart Central facility, in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.
(4 of ) Volunteers Lauren Jannicelli, right, and Kaitlyn Keshishian wrap presents at the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County's Secret Santa Heart Central facility, in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.
(5 of ) Sandra Uribe, customer service manager at the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County, gathers gifts for a family for the Secret Santa program, in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.
(6 of ) Volunteers Carol Rash, left, and Sandra Brusco wrap gifts at the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County's Secret Santa Heart Central facility, in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.
