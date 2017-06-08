(1 of ) Santa Rosa Junior College Inter-Club, spring 1977. (Courtesy of Santa Rosa Junior College)
(2 of ) The 1977 Sonoma County Fair bubblegum bubble-blowing contest. The winner, 9-year-old Lisa Gallagher, blew a bubble measuring 15-inches. (Chris Dawson/ The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) A sign for the Happy Acres Development in 1977. The sign was located at the corner of Stony Point and Mecham Roads in Petaluma, (Photo by Harlan Osborne)
(4 of ) Construction of a building at Hewlett Packard, Santa Rosa, California, 1977. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) A Tug-O-War contest at the 1977 Sonoma County Fair. (The Press Democrat Archives)
(6 of ) Campus Community Congress, 1977 at Sonoma State University. (Courtesy of Sonoma State University)
(7 of ) Students pause for lunch at the Christian Life School, now the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. (JOE PRICE JR., The Press Democrat, 1977).
(8 of ) Rose Festival parade 1977
(9 of ) The Herbert Slater Junior High School band at the 1977 Rose Festival parade. (The Press Democrat Archives)
(10 of ) An advertisement for the La Tortilla Factory grand opening of the Mexicatessen at 966 Dutton Ave, Santa Rosa. (The Press Democrat Archives)
(11 of ) A Grumman G-1159 Gulfstream II jet on the tarmac at the Sonoma County Airport, circa 1977. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) The McDonald House in Santa Rosa caught fire March 28, 1977. (Press Democrat file photo)
(13 of ) Pamela Ryan and Christopher Malloy, shown in 1977 or 1978, first met when she was 16 and he was 18. They both went on to marry other people and divorce, but reunited after Malloy found Ryan in Santa Rosa via Facebook and married. (Courtesy photo)
(14 of ) Students climb the Jungle Gym, at the Madrone School. (The Press Democrat Archives, 1977)
(15 of ) Bob Rossmann in 1977. (The Press Democrat Archives)
(16 of ) 2/18/2009:A1:TUESDAY: Lake Mendocino rose to 36,000 acre feet, but it's still less than half what it was last year at this time, when it was at 74,000 acre feet, and below what it was in 1977, the worst drought on record. Capacity is 117,232 acre feet.\
PC: Water flows into north end of Lake Mendocino on Tuesday, February 17, 2009.
(17 of ) In the drought of 1977, Lake Mendocino was bare and water on the North Coast was scarce. (Steve Hart/ The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Guerneville School classroom circa, 1977. (The Press Democrat Archives)
(19 of ) PC: Gaye LeBaron in her office at the Press Democrat, circa 1977.
3/18/2001: 13-B: In many ways, Gaye's office was the hub of the newsroom, a place where reporters could drop by for guidance and readers could call with tips.
(20 of ) Friedman’s Home Improvement staff with Benny Friedman (seated) in 1977. (The Press Democrat Archives)
(21 of ) Barbara O'Brien and Dr. John Sweeney at Palm Drive Hospital in 1977. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(22 of ) Helen Putnam became Petaluma’ first female mayor in 1966, by 1978 she was a Sonoma County Supervisor. Here she (left in red) is at a charity event for St. Jude’s Hospital in 1977. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(23 of ) The Golden Dragon restaurant sign in Sebastopol, 1977. (Courtesy of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(24 of ) The Don's Restaurant sign on the west side of South Main Street in Sebastopol in 1977. (Courtesy of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(25 of ) A demonstration of the Sonoma County Library's new circulation computer in 1977. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(26 of ) The Budweiser eight-horse hitch at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in March of 1977. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(27 of ) Unidentified creamery workers screening curds at the Petaluma Cooperative Creamery in 1977. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(28 of ) The staff of John Barleycorn's Saloon and Eatery in Santa Rosa in 1977. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(29 of ) The Unique Boutique, Knit Nook and Gadgets & Gifts on North Main Street in Sebastopol in 1977. (Courtesy of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(30 of ) Looking east on Third Street from D Street in Santa Rosa, 1977. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(31 of ) Riders gallop around the arena carrying flags at the opening of the 1977 rodeo at Doubletree Ranch in Sebastopol (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(32 of ) Street scene of North Main Street near Medico Drugs in Sebastopol, circa 1977. (Courtesy of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(33 of ) The Go West Flower show at the Sonoma County Fair’s Hall of Flowers in 1977. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(34 of ) Horse #4, “Jeffrey Lewis” wins a race at the 1977 Sonoma County Fair Racetrack. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)