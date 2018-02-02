If you’re not a fearless wine connoisseur, it’s time you become one. Why not begin your quest to be bold and audacious by learning about some wines you can’t pronounce? Here’s a trio of wines that are tricky to say but your palate won’t mind one bit because they are exceptional.

Trockenbeerenauslesen (tro-ken-be-ren-ous-ley-zuh) is one of Germany’s most popular dessert wines. It’s sweet like Sauternes, but it’s lighter with less alcohol. This wine is incredibly sweet but coupled with crisp acid so it has pitch perfect balance.

Gruner Veltliner (grew-ner velt-LEE-ner ) is one of Austria’s most prized wines. This dry white is bold, ultra-crisp and spicy. It’s a wine that’s citrusy, with notes of lemon, lime and grapefruit. Gruner Veltliner marries well with Austria’s national dish – wienerschnitzel.

Tokay Aszu is the formal name of Tokay (toe-KAY), and it’s Hungary’s leading wine. Considered one of the great dessert wines of the world, Tokay Aszu has been called the Sauternes of Eastern Europe. Ripe and honeyed, it’s a decadent treat.

