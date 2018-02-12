(1 of ) Nikki Gardea, Folsom: Wednesday Night Market: "Wednesday Night Market! Windsor Town Green nights. And the biggest heartbreaker is the Sonoma Vintage Festival! And all Sonoma’s parades. I can’t believe my kids will never know that." (ALVIN JORNADA/ PD FILE)
(2 of ) Peggy Curtis Williams, South Carolina: Sourdough Bread: "If you read through these it’s funny how many miss sourdough bread and deli sandwiches. It’s true nothing like it. Round Table Pizza is another one. Sonoma County as a whole has so much to miss. The changing of the vineyards, the majestic redwoods, the scenic ocean, the taste of local brews and top wines. Sonoma County still has that small town feeling with a big heart." (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(3 of ) Bonnie Porter, Nampa, Idaho: Carlos' Country kitchen: "Carlos' Country Kitchen - enchilada omelette!!!" (HEATHER IRWIN/ PD)
(4 of ) Brianna McMahon, Houston, Texas: Deli Sandwiches: "I've been gone almost 6 years, and honestly I miss everything. I miss the small town feel. The one thing besides my family and friends I miss the most is the grocery store deli sandwiches. Lucky, Raley's, and Traverso's made the best deli sandwiches on this planet. I have not had a real Sonoma County deli sandwich since I moved to Houston. Grocery stores down here don't make deli sandwiches. Oh and Shogun lemon chicken. My mom buys it and flies it down here with her every Christmas because I miss it so much LOL!" (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE)
(5 of ) Kristy S. Powell: Bodega Bay: "I was half an hour from Bodega Bay... open-faced crab sandwich with melted cheese on sourdough English muffins, with an array of wonderful wine choices. The Center for Spiritual Living in Santa Rosa is a safe haven & my soul will always sing with sweet memories of the unconditional love there." (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE)
(6 of ) Jennifer Lee, Reno, Nevada: Sonoma County Fair: "I miss the Sonoma County Fair, there isn’t a county fair where I live now. There are local festivals throughout the year but I miss the livestock, the rides, the horse racing, and the arts and craft entries." (KENT PORTER/ PD FILE)
(7 of ) Hayly Peacock: Clover Milk: "Left and came back a few years later. Missed the nature and how it is integrated into our cities/towns. Also, how much nicer and less materialistic the people are. And the milk. Another girl from Petaluma found me one time and we had a major fangirl moment over Sonoma County milk." (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(8 of ) Carmen Hainer, Kentucky: Gravenstein apples: "The coast, true sourdough bread, weather, family & friends, driving Highway 12 to Sonoma, Sonoma County Fair, cool little shops, Gravenstein apples, really fresh fruit & veggies, redwood trees, El Azteca's super burritos. (PD FILE)
(9 of ) Jim Antoniou, Solano County: The Weather: "Lived 4 years in Sonoma County. There is much to love but I miss the weather most of all. Could be a hot day and would cool down dramatically by 7. Probably one of the most mild and temperate environments I've ever lived in. Also, loved in the rural feel of the County. Really a wonderful place to live. Now I just get to visit occasionally." (PD FILE)
(10 of ) Kevin Cross, North Carolina: Liberals: "I left Santa Rosa in 2013 for eastern North Carolina. ... I miss the weather the most and the climate simply can’t be beat (fog!). Also proximity to the beach & San Francisco, great Mexican food, local wine and cheese, and LIBERALS!" (ROBBI PENGELLY/ INDEX-TRIBUNE)
(11 of ) Jeannette Sumner Affolder, Catalina Island: Russian River Brewing: "Moved away almost 4 years ago but still have family and friends there. Whenever I come back to visit I have to eat at Super Burger, have a drink at Russian River Brewing, and walk around Howarth Park. Oh, and of course get in some wine tasting in along the Russian River!" (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(12 of ) Anne Frieseke, Vacaville: Betty's Fish & Chips: "Betty's Fish & Chips. That is all." (BETTY'S FISH & CHIPS)
(13 of ) Ava Gardner, San Diego: Nature: "Access to green spaces. Few of them in San Diego, but lots up there." (KENT PORTER/ PD FILE)
(14 of ) Sharon Stevens: Piner Basketball: "I miss Piner basketball games and the great food at Franchetti's restaurant." (ALVIN JORNADA/ PD FILE)
(15 of ) Julia Rebecca Miron, Sedona, Arizona: Oliver's Market: "Oliver's and Cafe Citti. Other than that, just the food in general there (fresh oysters), some of the landscapes. The progressive mindset. The level of sophistication." (ALVIN JORNADA/ PD)
(16 of ) Denise Carson: Mary’s Pizza Shack: "Mary's Pizza, sourdough bread, the beach and my friends." (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)
(17 of ) Tammy Ferrari: Eucalyptus Trees: "I miss the smell of Eucalyptus, especially on a rainy day." (ERIK CASTRO/ FOR THE PD)
(18 of ) Stephanie Pearlman, Tennessee: Mexican Food: "The weather, the food (particularly Mexican, you don't get good Mexican food in Tennessee)." (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD FILE)
(19 of ) Ashley Merian Maher: Coffey Park: "I miss Coffey Park neighborhood tremendously. It was a wonderful place to grow up and call home for 23 years. I miss my family, playing at the park, walking around the neighborhood as the sun set, hanging out with friends downtown on 4th Street, Howarth Park and Spring Lake." (PD FILE)
(20 of ) Rocio Sanchez: The People: "People in Sonoma County are the most friendly people, I miss my family and friends and the local wine." (JOHN BURGESS/ PD FILE)