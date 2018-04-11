s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Sonoma County’s walk’n’talk hikes let citizens view wildfire recovery firsthand

JAMES LANARAS

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | April 11, 2018

Santa Rosa, APRIL 13

Public hike: Guided, mild to strenuous 3-4-mile hike through forests and grasslands 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. Bring a lunch and meet at the Dwight Center

SEBASTOPOL, APRIL 13-14

IPA 10K and Beer Mile Invitational: A celebration of running and beer, set in the heart of Sonoma County’s craft brew scene at The Barlow Event Center, 6771 Laguna Parkway. Starts noon to 6 p.m. Friday with a pre-race party. On Saturday, 8 a.m., runners take a scenic 6.2 mile route that goes through the northern edge of Sebastopol. The day features a post-run Beer & Music Festival, open to the public 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. featuring 16 breweries and two cider houses. $80 for Individual runners, $75 for team participants, $30 for non-racers. For more info, go to motivrunning.com/ipa-10k/.

Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park, April 14

Wildflower walks: Guided wildflower walk at Taylor Mountain Regional Park, 3820 Petaluma Hill Road in Santa Rosa, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and at Crane Creek Regional Park, 5000 Pressley Road in Rohnert Park 2-4 p.m. Registration required for both walks, parking $7. Visit SonomaCountyParks.org. 707-565-2041.

Santa Rosa, APRIL 13 and 15

Wildflower walk: Guided, slow-pace, one-mile walk through the meadows of Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday and Sunday. Enjoy a picnic after the hike. Donations accepted. Meet at the lower parking lot.Visit pepperwoodpreserve.org. 707-591-9310.

Santa Rosa, APRIL 14-15

Family overnight: Explore Pepperwood Preserve during an overnight stay 2 p.m. Saturday-12 p.m. Sunday, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. Potluck dinner and campfire program Saturday night, then sleep under the stars or at the Bechtel House. The overnight includes a moderate, slow pace 1- 3-mile hike. Meet at the Bechtel House. $25 per person, $20 for members, children under 1 free. 707-591-9310.

Santa Rosa, APRIL 14

Ecology hike: Find out how Hood Mountain Regional Park is recovering from the Nuns fire in October during a free, seven-mile, round trip strenuous trek into the southern section of the park, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Meet in the upper parking lot at 1450 Pythian Road in the park’s southern entrance. Parking $7, carpooling recommended. Bring a hat and sunscreen. Advance registration required at sonomacountyparks.ticketleap.com/hood-mountain-wildfire-ecology-hikes/

Occidental, APRIL 14

Walk and talk: Learn how to protect your home and landscape from fire during the Bodega Land Trust’s and Fire Safe Sonoma’s walk and talk, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Salmon Creek School’s Environmental Center, 1935 Bohemian Highway. $10 for adults, $5 for children12 and under. Visit bodegalandtrust.org for information.

Santa Rosa, APRIL 14

Bill and Dave hike: Join Bill and Dave on an 8.5-mile, 5.5-hour strenuous hike in Hood Mountain Regional Park’s Larsen property new addition. Meet 9:45 a.m. in the large parking lot at the end of Los Alamos Road. Bring lunch and liquids and expect a water crossing of at least ankle depth. $7 entry fee. Visit billanddavehikes.com for details.

Santa Rosa, APRIL 15

Brew Fest: Sports Basement is holding a Brew Fest 2-5 p.m.Sunday at 1970 Santa Rosa Ave. $10 cash only tickets are available at the door. Proceeds go to the Humane Society Sonoma County and Fit for Equality. The event includes craft beers, games, treats and an animal kissing booth. Contact Christy Crowley 707-215-5460 or 628-207-8136 or visit sportsbasement.com for details.

Read all of the PD's fire coverage here

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa man dies from crash injuries
49ers draft WR Pettis out of Washington
New allegations of inappropriate behavior surface against John Lasseter
Sonoma County jail inmate apprehended after brief escape
Probation check leads to standoff, arrest in Santa Rosa neighborhood

Santa Rosa, APRIL 15

Bird watching: Join naturalist Lisa Hug on a Spring birdwatching walk in the Laguna de Santa Rosa, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Meet Heron Hall in the Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road, then carpool to laguna sites. Bring water, lunch or snacks. $50, registration required. Visit lagunafoundation.org for details.

Santa Rosa, APRIL 18

Smart cycling: Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition’s 101 A bike safety class, 6-8:30 p.m. at 750 Mendocino Ave. A bicycle is not required for the class but bring a helmet for instruction on proper fitting. $20, $10 for coalition members. Visit bikesonoma.org for details.

Santa Rosa, APRIL 21

Kidical mass: Bicycle parade for kids and kids at heart from Franklin Park, 2095 Franklin Ave. to Courthouse Square for an Earth Day celebration. 11:30 a.m. Visit bikesonoma.org or call 707 799-3911 for information.

Glen Ellen, APRIL 21, 22

Wildfire walk: Wildfire walk along the Wolf House Trail 10 a.m.-12 p.m.Saturday at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road and a 4 to 8-mile hike on backwoods trails Sunday 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Bring water and snacks. $15 per outing, parking extra. Limit of 15 participants per outing. Visit jacklondonpark.com for information.

Santa Rosa, APRIL 28

Day on the Green: Celebrate the earth and its bounty at a free, family-friendly festival at Montgomery Village Shopping Center from 11 a.m-4 p.m. that benefits Well Trained Horses, a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing horses. Live music, dancing, magic and fine art that celebrates the earth. Located at the intersection of Highway 12 and Farmers Lane at Sonoma Ave. 707-545-3844.

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa man dies from crash injuries
New allegations of inappropriate behavior surface against John Lasseter
Newsom says homeless problem ‘out of control,’ urges state action
Sonoma County jail inmate apprehended after brief escape
Probation check leads to standoff, arrest in Santa Rosa neighborhood
Vehicle crash knocks out power west of Petaluma
49ers draft WR Pettis out of Washington
Suspected Santa Rosa gang member arrested on child porn charge
Show Comment