Santa Rosa, APRIL 13

Public hike: Guided, mild to strenuous 3-4-mile hike through forests and grasslands 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. Bring a lunch and meet at the Dwight Center

IPA 10K and Beer Mile Invitational: A celebration of running and beer, set in the heart of Sonoma County’s craft brew scene at The Barlow Event Center, 6771 Laguna Parkway. Starts noon to 6 p.m. Friday with a pre-race party. On Saturday, 8 a.m., runners take a scenic 6.2 mile route that goes through the northern edge of Sebastopol. The day features a post-run Beer & Music Festival, open to the public 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. featuring 16 breweries and two cider houses. $80 for Individual runners, $75 for team participants, $30 for non-racers. For more info, go to motivrunning.com/ipa-10k/.

Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park, April 14

Wildflower walks: Guided wildflower walk at Taylor Mountain Regional Park, 3820 Petaluma Hill Road in Santa Rosa, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and at Crane Creek Regional Park, 5000 Pressley Road in Rohnert Park 2-4 p.m. Registration required for both walks, parking $7. Visit SonomaCountyParks.org. 707-565-2041.

Santa Rosa, APRIL 13 and 15

Wildflower walk: Guided, slow-pace, one-mile walk through the meadows of Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday and Sunday. Enjoy a picnic after the hike. Donations accepted. Meet at the lower parking lot.Visit pepperwoodpreserve.org. 707-591-9310.

Santa Rosa, APRIL 14-15

Family overnight: Explore Pepperwood Preserve during an overnight stay 2 p.m. Saturday-12 p.m. Sunday, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. Potluck dinner and campfire program Saturday night, then sleep under the stars or at the Bechtel House. The overnight includes a moderate, slow pace 1- 3-mile hike. Meet at the Bechtel House. $25 per person, $20 for members, children under 1 free. 707-591-9310.

Santa Rosa, APRIL 14

Ecology hike: Find out how Hood Mountain Regional Park is recovering from the Nuns fire in October during a free, seven-mile, round trip strenuous trek into the southern section of the park, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Meet in the upper parking lot at 1450 Pythian Road in the park’s southern entrance. Parking $7, carpooling recommended. Bring a hat and sunscreen. Advance registration required at sonomacountyparks.ticketleap.com/hood-mountain-wildfire-ecology-hikes/

Occidental, APRIL 14

Walk and talk: Learn how to protect your home and landscape from fire during the Bodega Land Trust’s and Fire Safe Sonoma’s walk and talk, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Salmon Creek School’s Environmental Center, 1935 Bohemian Highway. $10 for adults, $5 for children12 and under. Visit bodegalandtrust.org for information.

Santa Rosa, APRIL 14

Bill and Dave hike: Join Bill and Dave on an 8.5-mile, 5.5-hour strenuous hike in Hood Mountain Regional Park’s Larsen property new addition. Meet 9:45 a.m. in the large parking lot at the end of Los Alamos Road. Bring lunch and liquids and expect a water crossing of at least ankle depth. $7 entry fee. Visit billanddavehikes.com for details.

Santa Rosa, APRIL 15

Brew Fest: Sports Basement is holding a Brew Fest 2-5 p.m.Sunday at 1970 Santa Rosa Ave. $10 cash only tickets are available at the door. Proceeds go to the Humane Society Sonoma County and Fit for Equality. The event includes craft beers, games, treats and an animal kissing booth. Contact Christy Crowley 707-215-5460 or 628-207-8136 or visit sportsbasement.com for details.