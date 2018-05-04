Fifteen years ago, a front yard like Natasha Granoff’s might have elicited whispers and anquished complaints from the neighbors concerned it would hurt their property values.
Back then, social propriety dictated that a responsible homeowner keep up apperances with a neatly trimmed and well-watered lawn. But over the last decade a revolution has taken place in home landscaping. And now, a yard like Granoff’s that is densely packed with tall perennials and native grasses and even includes a few raised beds filled with vegetables and herbs, is no longer an outlier but an object of admiration. So much so that it is worthy of being included on a spring garden tour.
Granoff’s garden is one of 18 included on the Eco-Friendly Garden Tour on May 5. This is the eighth year that the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Parnership — a consortium of 10 North Bay water utilities — has sponsored the tour as a way of showcasing ways homeowners can make their own yards more water-wise and friendly to wildlife. Unlike other spring home and garden tours, this one is completely free, although visitors need to register at savingwaterpartnership.org/eco-friendly-garden-tour.
Tourgoers can start their day with an irrigation controller programming workshop and a tour of the Sustainable Education Garden at Santa Rosa City Hall and then choose which gardens they want to visit, from Santa Rosa and Sonoma Valley to Petaluma, Novato, San Rafael and San Anselmo. Gardens are open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Complete information and registration is at savingwaterpartnership.org.
Granoff’s Bennett Valley neighborhood is still in obvious transition. Built in the early 1950s, it features midcentury homes with midcentury lawn landscapes. But popping up here and there are other exuberant front yards where the only grasses are ornamental or native varieties that bear no resemblance to the green turf of yore. Instead, they are filled with flowering native and Mediterranean plants that are vibrantly alive with buzzing bees and fluttering butterflies.
Granoff bought her house 20 years ago. At the time, both front and back yards were covered with lawn, some rose and wild blackberry brambles. But in 2006 she embarked on a slow transformaiton, slowly giving her little ⅛ of an acre back to nature. Each year she added more native and more low-water using plants and more features so that now, it is a tiny wildlife habitat in the middle of suburbia. There are hummingbird feeders and water fountains for bees and birds that she made herself from pots and an old utility sink. She’s incorporated a pipevine because it’s the larval host plant for the pipevine swallowtail butterfly.
“I’ve always loved to garden. My mother loved to garden,” said Granoff, who is retired after years working in business development for wineries. “I grew up on the Monterey Peninsula, where my parents with involved with local planning and water use and development. My mother was a member of the California Native Plant Society, and I was too.”
One of the most significant investments she made in sustainability was a rainwater catchment system. She installed six 550 gallon tanks in 2009, along with a water filtration system, with the idea that she might use it for drinking water.
As as it turned out, she uses the water instead to water her annuals and perennials during the dry summer months. Her water use is pretty low, averaging only 1,000 gallons a month most of the year. The average family household by comparison uses 99,000 gallons a year, according to the Sonoma County Water Agency.
What to see and do near Ukiah
Cloverdale
The Clover, 121 E. First St. 894-6347, clovertheater.com
Cloverdale Arts Alliance, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. 894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org
Cloverdale Ale Company’s Ruth McGowan’s Brewpub, 131 E. First St., Cloverdale. 894-9610
Plank, 227 N. Cloverdale Blvd. 894-6187
Savvy on First, 116 E. First St. 894-3200, savvyonfirst.net
The Trading Post Market & Bakery, 102 S. Cloverdale Blvd. 894-6483
Hopland
Real Goods/Solar Loving Center, 13771 Hwy. 101, 472-2403 and 472-2450. solarliving.org and realgoods.com
Cesar Toxqui Cellars, 13500 S. Hwy. 101. 744-1071, toxqui.com
Graziano Family of Wines, 13275 S. Hwy. 101. 744-8466, grazianofamilyofwines.com
Piazza de Campovida, 13441 S. Hwy. 101. 744-1977, piazzadecampovida.com
Saracina, 1684 Hwy. 101. 670-0199, saracina.com
Campovida Winery, 13601 Old River Road. 744-8797, campovida.com
Ukiah
Black Oak Coffee Roasters, 476 N. State St. (866) 390-1427
City of Ten Thousand Buddhas and Jyun Kang restaurant, 2001 Talmage Road. 468-1138, cttbusa.org
Chavez Supermarket, 1420 S. State St. 468-1625
Chop Chop, 110 W. Standley St. 472-0925
Germain-Robin/Craft Distillers, 468-7899. Call for tasting appointment.
Lake Mendocino, 1160 Lake Mendocino Drive. 462-7581
Mendocino Brewing Ale House, 1252 Airport Park Blvd. 467-2337
Montgomery Woods, 15825 Orr Springs Road. 937-5804
Oco Time, 111 W. Church St. 462-2422, ocotime.com
Patrona, 130 W. Standley St., 462-9181, patronarestaurant.com
RIVINO, 4101 Cox Schrader Road. 293-4262, rivino.com
Ukiah Naturala Foods Coop, 721 S. State St. 462-4778
Vichy Springs Resort, 2605 Vichy Springs Road. 462-9515, vichysprings.com