Ever wish you could take night photos or videos of critters that stray onto your home property or explore a campsite while you’re sleeping? Browning’s excellent Strike Force HD 850 trail camera makes it easy.

One of the highest rated wildlife trail cameras around, the HD 850 can be set to capture day or night still photos, time lapse photos, or HD video clips. It offers 16MP images, a 0.4-second trigger speed with a mere 0.8-second recovery between pictures, and a flash extending out to 120 feet.

For video, expect high-quality 1280 by 720 HD .avi clips with sound.

The Strike Force HD 850 supports up to a 512GB SDXC memory card, which allows for plenty of image capture. Among many other features: technology that eliminates motion blur, long battery life (AA batteries), TV-out and USB port, SD card management options, a tripod socket, and a tough weather- resistant housing.

Color: Camouflage only. $129.99. browningtrailcameras.com

In Sonoma County, products by Browning Trail Cameras are carried by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart.