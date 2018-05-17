FIRESIDE CHAT, MAY 18

Sonoma: Get a better understanding of the wild animals you may encounter on hiking trails, what to do if there is an injured animal near your home and what the critter noises around your home are during a campfire chat with s’mores 7-8 p.m. at the Sonoma Barracks of Sonoma State Historic Park, 36 Spain St. Free for all ages. 707-938-9547.

PADDLEBOARD YOGA, MAY 18

Santa Rosa: Combine lake-based yoga and stand-up paddleboarding 9-10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Meet at the swimming lagoon boat rentals. $45 per person, registration required. $7 parking, free for regional parks members. 707-823-1661, for information. Visit SonomaCountyParks.org.

FAMILY HIKES, MAY 19

Santa Rosa: Learn about plants and animals during a short hike and participate in a citizen science project at 1 and 3 p.m. at the Environmental Discovery Center at Spring Lake Regional Park. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. 707-539-2865.

NATURE HIKE, MAY 20

Sonoma: Take a slow-paced, one-mile, short hike through portions of Sonoma State Historic Park, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Meet at the Vallejo Home parking lot, 363 3rd St. West. Free for all ages. 707-938-9547.

WILDFLOWER HIKE, MAY 24

Glen Ellen: Guided 7.5-mile moderately difficult, late spring wildflower hike at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $10 per person, $10 parking per vehicle. Hikers can return to the parking lot early and not take the entire hike, Visit jacklondonpark.com or call 707-938-5216 for information. This event was previously listed as a wildfire hike.

RANCHO DAY, MAY 26

Petaluma: Experience the culture and crafts of the Mexican California era during Rancho Day at the Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park, 3325 Adobe Road. Bring a picnic lunch and meet vaqueros, traders, cooks and crafts people. Make adobe bricks, learn dances and roping, and play historical games. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $3 for adults, $2 for youth ages 6-17, children 5 and younger free. 707-938-9547.

BIKER CHICKS, MAY 27

Santa Rosa: The Sonoma County Biker Chicks May ride is to and from The Bike Peddler, 605 College Ave. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 707-545-0153 or visit bikesonoma.org for details.

NATURE HEALS, MAY 26

Glen Ellen: Free, bilingual interactive poetry workshop with poet Ernesto Garay 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Highway 12. Part of Sonoma County Regional Parks Nature Heals Series. Registration required. Parking $7. 707-565-2041. sonomacountyparks.org

HIDDEN TRAILS, MAY 27

Forestville: Invigorating walk at Wohler Bridge at 9765 Wohler Road, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Parking $7. Call 707-565-2041 for information. sonomacountyparks.org WINGING IT, MAY 30

Bodega Bay: Leisurely bird walk along the Coastal Prairie Trail, 2255 Highway 1, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Carpooling encouraged Parking $7. 707-565-2041, sonomacountyparks.org

TRAILS FOR TOTS, JUNE 1

Sonoma: Outdoor program for children 3-4. Read stories, sing songs, create crafts and enjoy a short walk, 10-11:30 a.m., Larson Park, 329 DeChene Ave. Bring water and a snack. sonomacountyparks.org.

PARK DEDICATION, JUNE 2

Santa Rosa: Dedication of Andy’s Unity Park, 1-5 p.m. 3395 Moorland Ave. Ceremony honoring Andy Lopez and the creation of the park, food, kid’s activities, art, music and entertainment. Free. Parking is limited, walk or bike to the event. sonomacountyparks.org