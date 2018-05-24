Upcoming North Bay home and garden events

SONOMA

Tips on planting succulents

The Valley of the Moon Garden Club will be offering a workshop on planting succulents in containers on June 7. Members want to help you find a style of planting succulents that fits your garden theme. The club will provide the soil, plants and cuttings, but if you have unique and colorful succulents feel free to bring cuttings to share. Participants should bring a container that is small to medium in size, preferably with a drainage hole. Guests pay a fee of $5, 6:30 p.m., Sonoma Veterans’ Building, 126 First St. West. 707-935-8986, vom-garden-club.org

HEALDSBURG

Tea in the rose garden

The Russian River Rose Co. invites people to come to their Healdsburg rose garden during Memorial Day weekend to quietly remember loved ones in a beautiful and fragrant setting.

“Tea and Memories in the Rose Garden” is a chance to sip tea, stroll through the gardens in the glory of their peak May bloom and place a personal message to a loved one on their Memorial Wishing Tree. As the weekend progresses the tree becomes filled with fluttering messages.

Visitors also can sample the nursery’s estate produced rose water and rose water sorbet and stroll the garden, filled with 650 varieties of roses. This is the last open garden of the spring season, so the nursery will be filled with plants on sale.

Cost is $4 per person, which includes tea. No reservations required. Visitors are asked not to bring pets or picnics. 1685 Magnolia Drive, Healdsburg. 707-433-7455, russian-river-rose.com

CALISTOGA

Yummy summer starts at Forni-Brown

Forni-Brown Gardens has long supplied some of Napa Valley’s premiere restaurants with fresh produce. Every spring, they invite home growers to come to their Calistoga garden to stock up on summer starts.

The season is winding down, but there are still a few more chances to claim some of their tested tomatoes, eggplants, squash, cucumbers, melons, cantaloupes, peppers, salad greens and herbs. The garden is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 24-26.

This is also the last chance to visit the garden at its current location. The owners have announced that changes are afoot, which may include restructuring and relocating the garden, long located on Cedar Street, two blocks behind the Calistoga Inn. The entrance is marked by a sign at 1214 Pine St. announcing “Plant Sale Today.”

For more information, call 707-942-6123 or email fornibrowngarden@aol.com.

MARIN COUNTY

Private gardens open to visitors

Six gorgeous gardens — all private — will welcome visitors June 2 during The Garden Conservancy’s Open Days program.

People can visit one or all of the gardens, which include a garden on the Belvedere Lagoon, a mature plant lovers hillside garden filled with ornamental grasses, scculent and Mediterranean plants, two gardens in Tiburon with views of the bay and two Meditarranean gardnes in Mill Valley.

The cost is $7 per garden. Children under 12 are fee. A pass for all six gardens is $35. Tickets can be purchased online at the Marin Art and Garden Center website, magc.org.

SANTA ROSA

Willowside School has a range of plants for sale