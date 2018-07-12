s
Campouts and cool walks to take this week in Sonoma County

JAMES LANARAS

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 12, 2018

FREE REDWOOD DAYS, JULY 14

Glen Ellen, Guerneville: Free day use parking admission 8 a.m 4:30 p.m. to Armstrong Woods State National Reserve and Austin Creek State Recreation Area, 17000 Armstrong Woods Road in Guerneville, and Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Download a free pass from Save the Redwoods League at www.savetheredwoods.org. A 5-mile guided hike is offered 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Jack London State Historic Park. Visit www.jacklondonpark.com. or www.stewardscr.org.

CAMPFIRE, JULY 14

Sonoma: Free, all ages campfire with stories, songs, a short talk and marshmallow roast 7-8 p.m. at the Sonoma Barracks Courtyard in Sonoma State Historic Park, 20 East Spain St.

BICYCLE WORKSHOP, JULY 14

Sonoma: Free bicycle safety workshop by trained instructors for parents and kids age 7 and up, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St. The event includes a supervised, instructional family bike ride. Visit www.bikesonoma.org.

SUMMER CAMPOUT, JULY 14-15

Occidental: LandPath docents lead an overnight campout with story telling, hikes, stargazing potluck dinner and Sunday lunch at Bohemia Ecological Preserve, 6773 Bohemian Highway just past Westminster Woods 10 a.m. Saturday until noon Sunday breakfast. Bring a tent, sleeping bag, pad, reusable utensils, potluck dish, drinking water and food for the rest of the weekend. Meet 10 a.m. at the Preserve. Visit www.LandPaths.org

CIVIL WAR DAYS, JULY 14-15

Duncans Mills: Food, beverages, battle re-enactments 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday on Freeze Out Road. Adults $12, ages 7-12 $6, kids under 5 free. Parking $5 per vehicle. www.civilwardays.net or 707-922-5901 for details.

PADDLEBOARDING, JULY 14

Santa Rosa: Learn the basics of paddleboarding 9-11 a.m. at the Spring Lake Regional Park laguna boat rentals, 393 Violetti Road. $65, registration required. Visit www.SonomaCountyParks.org. Call Rubicon Adventures for more information (707) 887-2452.

CREEKSIDE WALK, JULY 14

Jenner: Learn about the lifestyle of salmon and steelhead trout during a mile walk through a pristine wooded canyon and visit to the historic Fort Ross school at Stillwater Cove Regional Park, 22455 Highway 1. Meet in the day use area. Parking $7. Call 707-847-3245 for information.

GARDEN WALK, JULY 21

Glen Ellen: Join docent Kathleen Aspenns on a walk through the summer flowers at Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Highway 12, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $12, registration required. Visit www.quarryhillbg.org.

BUTTERFLIES AND DRAGONFLIES, JULY 21

Santa Rosa: Naturalist John Lynch leads a five-mile roundtrip hike along three trails in search of the colorful insects 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Trionne-Annadel State Park, 6201 Channel Drive. Meet 9 a.m. at the Parktrail Drive trailhead. Bring water and a lunch, trekking poles recommended. 707-539-3911, www.parks.ca.gov.

DRAGONFLIES WALK, JULY 21

Healdsburg: Join wildlife biologist Sandra Hunt-von-Arb on a walk to several dragonfly and damselfly water habitats in the Modini Mayacamas Preserves, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $20 suggested donation. Call David Self 707-431-8184 ext. 503 for information and visit www.egret.org for the meeting location on Pile Flat Road northeast of Healdsburg.

COASTWALK, JULY 22

Bodega Bay: Coastwalk Executive Director Cea Higgins leads an easy day hike for families along the Kortum Trail on the Sonoma Coast 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $25 per person. Visit www.coastwalk.org to register and get details.

Ready To Learn?

Rubicon Adventures, Forestville

Lessons: $79-$110

rubiconadventures.com

Russian River Paddleboards, Windsor

Lessons: $78-$88

Rentals: $80 full-day, $55 half-day

russianriverpaddleboards.com

SUP Odyssey, Forestville

Lessons: $70

Rentals: $100 full-day, $65 three hours

supodyssey.com

Petaluma Stand Up Paddle, Petaluma

Guided Tours: $89-$99

Rentals: $75-$89 full-day, $25 per hour

petalumasup.com

Clavey Paddlesports, Petaluma

Rentals: $75 full-day, $55 four hours

clavey.com

