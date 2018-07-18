C0ASTWALK, JULY 22
Bodega Bay: Coastwalk Executive Director Cea Higgins leads an easy day hike for families along the Kortum Trail on the Sonoma Coast 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. $25 per person. Visit coastwalk.org
KAYAKING SKILLS, July 26
Healdsburg: Youth ages 7-13 learn kayaking skills and water safety, 3 to 6 p.m. at Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road. $15 fee, parking $7. Register at SonomaCountyParks.org. Part of the Sonoma County Regional Park Junior Ranger program.
PARKS BASH, JULY 27
Santa Rosa: Free Parks Make Life Better Bash presented by the Santa Rosa Recreation and Parks department, 4 to 7 p.m. at Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road. Free animal barn tours and interactive displays and exhibits by the Sonoma County Traveling Fair. Visit srcity.org for details.
FAMILY ADVENTURE, JULY 26-28
Jenner: Coastwalk California invites families to a three-day Sonoma Family Adventure at Salt Point State Park on the Sonoma Coast 10 a.m. July 26- to 3:45 p.m. July 28. Explore the scenic trails of the park and attend the Fort Ross State Park’s annual festival. Hot meals, story telling and camp stories in the evening, $200 per adult and an additional fee for the festival. Call 707-289-6689 or email Cea@coastwalk.org
TWILIGHT HIKE, JULY 27
Sonoma: Explore trails at dusk during a free, slow-pace, one-mile hike at Sonoma State Historic Park 7 to 8 p.m. Meet in the Vallejo Home parking lot 363 3rd St. West. 707-938-9547 for details.
FULL MOON PADDLE, JULY 27
Santa Rosa: Paddle on the calm water at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road, to watch the moon rise, 8 to 10:30 p.m. $45 fee includes kayak, paddle and life jacket. Limited space available, registration required. Parking, $7. Visit SonomaCountyParks.org