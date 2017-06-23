Food trucks bring tasty cuisine to prime Sonoma County locations

On a brutally hot night in June, when the thought of turning on an oven seems almost cruel, the lines at The Block are snaking into the parking lot. Petaluma’s new food truck mecca opened in May, building steam with an ever-revolving lineup of culinary characters, from grilled cheese and fried chicken to burgers, tacos and ramen.

And now, everyone wants a taste. Thankfully, there’s plenty of craft beer on tap to make the wait a bit more convivial.

The Block (20 Grey St., Petaluma) is Sonoma County’s first permanent location for the region’s growing fleet of mobile kitchens. But that’s not the only place you’ll find them.

From summer concerts and festivals to farm markets, taprooms, wineries and weddings, the North Bay is finally embracing the more than 40 food truck vendors that have hit the roads of Sonoma County since 2011.

Despite early pushback by brick and mortar restaurants, who were concerned about competition, creative trucksters have found their sweet spot by showing up where traditional restaurants and caterers don’t dare to go. And though more than a few of the early trucks have been permanently parked (RIP Street Eatz, Awful Falafel and Seed to Go), a new wave of eager cooks are hitting the roads to bring food directly to your face.

Here’s a list of all the Sonoma County-based trucks we could gather—though we know there are likely a few we’ve missed. Note that locations often change from week to week, and if your heart is set on a specific truck, it’s best to find them online for updated event schedules. We’ve included Facebook handles for trucks that have info online, as well as acronyms for the many farm markets around the county. Most trucks are available for private events. A final note: For this story we have only included trucks that have regular public stops, leaving out private caterers and food stands.

California Cuisine

Bodega: (New) California Street food inspired by whatever Chef Matthew Elias finds at the farm markets. Dishes have included smoked sturgeon toast, chorizo hash, blueberry fritters and the popular “Bodega” buttermilk fried chicken sandwich with green goddess cole slaw, and bacon brown sugar cookies. With business partner Laine Ayre, Elias has created a truly farm to plastic fork experience. Watch for them at The Block (@theblockca), @thebodegaca.

Foodie Farmhouse: Fried chicken bacon sandwiches, Korean BBQ, Kimchi, & Cilantro Taco, grass fed burgers. Friday nights, Cooperage Brewing; Broadway Under the Stars; Wines and Sunsets at Paradise Ridge, The Block.

Croques and Toques: Sweet and savory croquettes, small plates, fried deliciousness. Cooperage Brewing, VMFM, The Block (starting in Sept.), @croquesandtoques

Fig Rig: The Girl and the Fig rolled out their food truck last summer, featuring ramen, burgers, grilled cheese and their famous fig salad. The Block, PFM, @thefigrig

Coffee and Sweets

Waffle Truck: (Wow) Not just waffles, but Liege Belgian waffles made with a rich dough (not batter) and crunchy, pearl sugar. Sweet and savory toppings include strawberries, scrambled eggs and bacon. SRCFM, PETFM, @wowliegewaffles

Fuel the Food Truck: Caterpillar Toast with avocado, wasabi mayo, nori and sesame seeds, grilled cheese, breakfast goodies, brownies, iced and hot coffee drinks. Find them at PETFM, SROFM, RPFM, Carneros Brewery, The Block. @fuelthefoodtruck