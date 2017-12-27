These picks are great to take to a party because they have a big personality; they make an impression with their charisma. Any one of these in our line-up is sure to make you a popular guest.

Kung Fu Girl, 2016 Washington State Riesling, 12%, $12 . This is a global citizen of sorts. It marries well with food across the board because it has impeccable balance; it has great minerality and crisp acidity coupled with notes of white peach, apricot and lime.

Roederer Estate NV Anderson Valley Brut Sparkling Wine, 12%, $24. A complex sparkler with layered flavors. Floral, with notes of red apple, cinnamon and yeast. Rich and supple, yet vibrant. Well-crafted.

The Husch, 2016 Late Harvest Anderson Valley Gewurztraminer, with the 375 ml bottle at $25.

The Husch is a sweet treat, an irresistible dessert wine. What makes it a standout is its lush texture. This is a silky, late harvest gewürztraminer with aromas and flavors of apricot, honey and clove. It’s complex and rich, and it lingers on the palate, sip after sip.

Tablas Creek, 2013 Grenache, 15.5%, $45. This grenache has black fruit aromas but it’s weighted to red on the palate. It has notes of wild strawberry and cherry, riding on crisp acid. It also has a hint of leather and chocolate in the mix. This wine is 100% grenache and its tangy fruit makes it delicious.

Black Kite, 2015 Sierra Mar Vineyard, Santa Lucia Highlands Chardonnay, 14.1%, $48. A tropical chardonnay with generous fruit – peach, kiwi and guava. Fleshy, albeit elegant. Lush, yet balanced. Rock star.