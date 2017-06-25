A man died Sunday morning after apparently setting himself on fire inside his car in a Windsor residential neighborhood, authorities said.

Fire crews responded to the 9500 block of Wellington Circle at 8:21 a.m., according to the Windsor Fire Department.

The fire was extinguished quickly, according the department. The person, a Windsor resident who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Windsor Police Sgt. Andy Cash.

“There’s nothing to indicate foul play,” Cash said.

Police suspect the man poured accelerant on himself before lighting a match. Investigators found a melted gas can on the passenger seat, he said.

A neighbor heard the man utter a remark and then seconds later the car ignited, Cash said.

“All indications from family statements and friends’ statements at the scene lead us to believe that is was self-inflicted,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.