A 34-year-old Santa Rosa man died early Wednesday after his 2006 Volkswagen Golf slammed into the back of a parked tractor trailer near the Highway 12 exit of northbound Highway 101, according to the CHP, blocking both north lanes of the highway for five hours.

Christopher Lawrence Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene just south of the Highway 12 exit in Santa Rosa, CHP spokesman Custodio Lopez said.

A small black dog found uninjured inside the Golf was given to Sonoma County Animal Control, Lopez said.

The 3:35 a.m. crash blocked both northbound lanes until being cleared about 8:30 a.m.

Hamilton’s speed at the time of the accident is unknown. Drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor, Lopez said. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

There was a subsequent crash in the southbound lanes, CHP said. The three-car pileup just before 7:30 a.m. caused another backup, with one car sustaining moderate damage, a dispatcher said. No injuries were reported.

The two early morning crashes snarled traffic in both directions at the Highway 12 off-ramp, dispatchers said.

