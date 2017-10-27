Undocumented girl, 10, detained by Border Patrol on way to Texas hospital

Rosa Maria Hernandez was already frightened when she sat in an ambulance Tuesday night speeding toward a Texas hospital so that she could undergo emergency gall bladder surgery, according to her family's attorney.

The child was already scared before the ambulance stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint - before federal immigration officers detained her for living in the country illegally. She was brought over the Mexican border to Laredo, Texas, when she was 3 months old. Though Rosa Marie, who has cerebral palsy, is now 10 years old, her elementary school teachers and doctors say her mind is closer to that of a 4-or 5-year-old.

Federal agents let Rosa Maria proceed to Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, but followed her there, and then stood outside her room during the surgery. At first, the agents wouldn't allow the door of the hospital room to be closed, family members said. Anywhere Rosa Maria went, the agents followed.

When her doctors said she could go home, Rosa Maria took two steps out of her hospital room, and, upon seeing the unfamiliar faces - more Border Patrol agents and lawyers - she wanted to go back inside, said the family's attorney, Leticia Gonzalez.

It's unusual for federal agents to detain a child already living in the United States, especially one with a medical condition, experts say. Under Barack Obama, immigration agents were ordered to target high-priority immigrants such as violent criminals, and, for the most part, left everyone else alone. But President Donald Trump has ordered federal agents to move more aggressively to deport people living in the country illegally - including those without criminal records.

Immigration arrests rose 32.6 percent during the first weeks of the Trump administration, with federal agents intensifying their pursuit of not just undocumented immigrants with criminal records, but also the thousands of people living in the country illegally who have been otherwise law-abiding.

Immigration advocates fear Rosa Maria's case will further raise anxieties among immigrant communities, as those living in the country illegally may now have to choose between visiting the hospital and risking deportation. It's especially true for immigrants like Rosa Maria, who live south of Border Patrol checkpoints, in the Rio Grande Valley, and must cross the checkpoints to visit a hospital farther north. In all the time she'd lived in Laredo, Rosa Maria never had a reason to travel through the checkpoint, Gonzalez said.

"Instead of using resources to protect communities, [federal agents are] detaining a 10-year-old child who is medically ill," said Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, who serves as first vice-chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

"This is just one story, but the administration's immigration polices are affecting families across Texas and across the nation," he said.

Rosa Maria was taken Wednesday to a children's shelter in San Antonio, which typically holds children who come across the border alone from Central America - not children who've been in the United States for several years. Immigrants detained by the federal government are usually adults, who await a trial for deportation, or families that have just arrived at the border.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson confirmed that Rosa Maria's ambulance was stopped upon approaching the primary inspection lane of the Freer Border Patrol Checkpoint on Highway 59, east of Laredo. An immigration inspection confirmed that Rosa Maria was living in the country illegally. Because of her medical condition, the agents escorted her and her cousin, who had accompanied her on the ambulance trip, to the Corpus Christi hospital.