s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Library on wheels brings joy of books to Afghan kids

RAHIM FAIEZ
ASSOCIATED PRESS | March 16, 2018

KABUL, Afghanistan — The children of Kabul love the blue bus — they rush toward it every time it pulls into their street, eager to come onboard, their young eyes brimming with excitement.

But it's no ordinary bus. Its name is Charmaghz, the Dari word for Walnut, and it's a library on wheels — the first such enterprise in Afghanistan's war-battered capital.

Inside the bus are rows of neatly stacked books for children, hundreds of them in both Dari and Pashto, the two main languages in Afghanistan. And small tables and stools for the kids to sit on as they discover the joys of reading.

From sunrise to sunset, the bus drives around Kabul's neighborhoods, stopping in each place for a couple of hours at a time.

The library was the initiative of Freshta Karim; a 25-year-old who recently got her master's degree in public policy from the University of Oxford, England. She wanted to give Kabul's children something badly missing in her own childhood — the chance to widen one's horizons, free of the shadow of war and poverty.

The idea came to her two years ago, Karim said, when she was hosting a small reading club for children at her home. She thought about ways to expand the project and bring reading opportunities to more children in the city.

"I don't know how many of us can really forget the pain that the war has given us. Maybe children are too young to think about it, but I still feel that they realize it," she said. "I hope a program like this can give them an opportunity to forget those things."

Two weeks into the project, she is thrilled by the kids' fondness for the bus.

"We were not expecting so much love from the people and such acceptance, I am so amazed," she said.

Karim says few people her age remember going to libraries as kids, the war had deprived them of so much. According to Save the Children, nearly a third of all Afghan children are unable to attend school, leaving them at increased risk of child labor, recruitment by armed groups, early marriage and other forms of exploitation.

"Many schools even don't have buildings," Karim said. "Talking about a library is a luxury."

On a recent day in her western Kabul neighborhood of Kart-e-Char, 11-year-old Marwa could hardly wait for the bus to turn the corner of the road so she could see it, run and jump in, and start reading.

"The first day I came on the bus, I was so happy that I didn't want to leave and go home," Marwa said, smiling.

She wants to know more about everything, her homeland and the world, she says.

Karim and her team believe it's important for the children to choose the books that appeal to them freely and keep reading. It's the best way to develop critical thinking, she says — and hopefully also a step toward combatting Afghanistan's 62 percent illiteracy rate.

The blue bus, decorated with colorful paintings to appeal to the young ones, was provided by the transportation ministry. All the books have been donated by different organizations or individuals. The donations also pay for the fuel that keeps the wheels turning day-to-day.

University student Siyam Barakati, 21, is one of the five-member team on the bus. He is the story-teller and his job is to read to the smaller children who cannot yet read.

Most Popular Stories
New home for Willi’s Wine Bar
Homeless camp along Joe Rodota Trail to be cleared
Man with gun arrested at Santa Rosa Target store
Petaluma man to face trial for helping wife kill herself
Fence-leaning dummy prompts 911 call in Santa Rosa

"It is really enjoyable for me to be with kids, for a short time I forget everything else," he said. "It's a good feeling."

For 10-year-old Sameer, books are his new friends — and a source of knowledge to pass on.

"I read a book here, and learn something from it," he said. "Then I go home and tell the story to my sisters, and I get to learn more."

Most Popular Stories
New home for Willi’s Wine Bar
Man with gun arrested at Santa Rosa Target store
Homeless camp along Joe Rodota Trail to be cleared
Petaluma man to face trial for helping wife kill herself
Fence-leaning dummy prompts 911 call in Santa Rosa
Police: DUI suspect had open bourbon bottle during Santa Rosa-Petaluma chase
Hiker dies after falling from Yosemite's Half Dome trail
Judge rules 30-year-old New York man must move out of his parents' house
Show Comment