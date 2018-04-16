(1 of ) A Fire That Burned Like No Other: In every major natural disaster there is a turning point where the speed, volume and power of events demonstrate that they have moved irrevocably beyond human control. In the dead of night on October 8, 2017, as most of the people of Sonoma County slept, high winds sent a firestorm roaring 12 miles in four hours across rural fields, over a mountain range, and into the heart of a city. In the three weeks it took to contain the blazes, 24 people died, 137 square miles were scorched, and more than 5,100 homes were burned to the ground.
Within hours of the first blaze, the photo staff of The Santa Rosa Press Democrat began chronicling the path and aftermath of what would become the most destructive wildfire in California history. Chaos and panic punctuated the fires’ first night: as people evacuated burning homes and neighborhoods with only moments to run for their lives. Embers flew a half-mile ahead of fire fronts, outpacing firefighters. Here, fire gouges deep into the heart of the city after crossing six lanes of Highway 101 to level two square miles of a middle class neighborhood called Coffey Park. A firefighter from Cal Fire, outgunned by massive flames, struggled alone to protect a home as calls for backup went unanswered. Oct. 9, 2017. (KENT PORTER / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(2 of ) Out of Control: Within the next hour, as winds pushed with gusts of up to 68 mph, the fingers of the fire raced down the hillsides and fanned the flames out in multiple directions, including the suburbs north of Santa Rosa. Flames burning out of control devoured this neighborhood in the small community of Wikiup before first responders could even unpack their gear. Oct. 9, 2017. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(3 of ) Whim of the Wind: Within four hours, fierce winds had driven the fire west across vineyards and rural enclaves, creating an eerie ridgetop glow for residents who awakened to the sounds of explosions, fists pounding on their doors, or phone calls from friends. In the foothills of Fountaingrove, guests at the Hilton Hotel were hurriedly ordered to evacuate, as the wind drove the fire into their path and consumed the hotel. Oct. 9, 2017. (KENT PORTER / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(4 of ) Where it all Began: While people in Sonoma County were tucking into bed on a quiet Sunday night, seeds of the deadly fire were erupting in neighboring Napa County, nearly 20 miles away. The cause of the fire remains in question with power lines suspected.Its point of origin is a focus of scrutiny. Here firefighters struggle to protect a structure near the ignition point. The house on the left was one of the first to burn to the ground. Oct. 8, 2017. (KENT PORTER / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(5 of ) Daybreak, obliterated: Around 2 a.m., the ferocity of the firestorm propelled it across Highway 101, carrying large burning debris, like garage doors, into the paths of fleeing motorists. Once across the highway, it ignited homes in the tightly packed middle class neighborhood of Coffey Park. As two miles of city burn around it, an American flag whips in the wind at Randon Way and Hopper Lane in Coffey Park. Oct. 9, 2017. (KENT PORTER / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(6 of ) Devastation: As day breaks, the flattened remains of Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park emanate an eerie haze after 1,347 homes burned to the ground in less than six hours. A fire chief assigned to the area requested an influx of 25 strike teams, but was told that resources were already deployed 20 miles to the east in Napa County where another fire burned. This is the aftermath. Oct. 9, 2017. (KENT PORTER / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(7 of ) Exhausted Resignation: Liliana Contreras-Salgado sits with her daughters Gloria, 2, left and Fatima, 6, in front of the place where their home stood before it was destroyed by fire. Thousands of families with children were made homeless by the fires. Oct. 9, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(8 of ) No Help from Above: By mid-morning, a neighborhood of luxury ridgetop homes called Fountaingrove continued to burn above the city. Poor visibility from the smoke prevented air tanker drops, so firefighters continued on their own, following instructions to “find fire and save what you can.” Oct. 9, 2017. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(9 of ) Like Armageddon: Bill Stites watches his neighborhood burn in the wealthy hillside neighborhood of Fountaingrove on Monday. Skeleton crews of firefighters had mostly given up on saving homes that sat in the path of high winds. A fire engineer told us, “It was like Armageddon, something I’ve never seen before and hope to never see again.” Oct. 9, 2017. (KENT PORTER / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(10 of ) The Worst, Realized: By Tuesday morning, some Coffey Park residents desperate for certainty evaded roadblocks to view their neighborhood, hoping that their homes had somehow survived. Susan Komar becomes emotional as she stands in the charred remains of her home. Oct. 10, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(11 of ) Scorched Earth: An aerial view of Fountaingrove, a neighborhood of two- and three-story luxury homes that stood atop a ridge overlooking the city. It continued to smolder days after the fire, keeping the community on edge amid new forecasts for high winds. Oct. 25, 2017. (CHAD SURMICK / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(12 of ) Continuing Threat: Nearly three days after the start of the fires, an offshoot called the Nuns Fire was gaining momentum, propelled into Sonoma Valley by late afternoon winds. It moved quickly up in to the hills, threatening homes in the area, as a fire fighter who came from San Diego Cal Fire monitored a flare-up and an exhausted community remained wary. Oct. 11, 2017. (KENT PORTER / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(13 of ) Starting Over: Dick Laguens returned to his home of 30 years to search through the rubble, where toxic smoke remained heavy in the air and residents were told to heed EPA warnings. Oct. 19, 2017. (KENT PORTER / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(14 of ) Assist from the Air: From the first hours of the fire, residents demanded to know why there were no air tankers to combat the blaze. Finally, three days later, a Cal Fire air tanker makes a drop on the Pocket fire, yet another front of the expanding blaze. Here the pilot protects structures on the Hawkeye Ranch off Geysers Road above Geyserville on Thursday Oct. 12. Crews were able to save all the structures. Oct. 12, 2017. (KENT PORTER / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(15 of ) Ashes within Ashes: As residents surveyed what they had lost, many wanted to recover the sentimental cremains of loved ones who had died long before the fires. Here, Piper, a dog working with the Institute for Canine Forensics, looks amid the ashes for the treasured remains of Lenore Hansen's daughter Erin. Oct. 29, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(16 of ) Lost, not Forgotten: Lenore Hansen reacts as archaeologist Alex De Georgey, left, and Lynee Engelbert, a volunteer with the Institute for Canine Forensics, located some of the cremains of her daughter who had died prior to the fires. Oct. 29, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(17 of ) Hard Homecoming: After authorities dropped the barricades leading to Coffey Park on Friday, Oct. 20, residents started coming in to see what, if anything, had survived. Gordon Easter and fiancé Gail Hale returned to their home on Hopper Lane to share a moment of thankfulness for being alive. Oct. 20, 2017. (KENT PORTER / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(18 of ) We Will Survive: Lacey Tower returns to her Jenna Place home in Coffey Park on Friday, Oct. 20. The sign was created by her parent and became a totem of the defiant spirit amid the devastation. Oct. 20, 2017. (KENT PORTER / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(19 of ) Foundations Shaken: Hidden Valley Satellite School had only been in session for a little over a month when the Tubbs fire destroyed its classrooms and playground. Here, second graders head to their first day of classes at another school nearly three weeks after the fires. It was estimated that a third of the students also lost their own homes in the blazes. Oct. 27, 2017. (KENT PORTER / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(20 of ) Resilience, Reclaimed: By the holiday season, residents fortified their dreams to one day rebuild not only their homes, but the beloved traditions and sense of community that went with them. Here Jim Williams and Stephanie Ripple put up a red door, a replica of their original front door, at the site of their burned home. Dec. 19, 2017. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(28 of ) The staff of the Press Democrat celebrate their Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting, Monday April 16, 2018 for the coverage of the October fires in Sonoma County. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
(29 of ) The staff of the Press Democrat including from let, Staff Writers Randi Rossmann, Julie Johnson, Martin Espinoza, J.D. Morris, Christi Warren and Mary Callahan and Photo Editor Chad Surmick react to Monday's Pulitzer Prize announcement. (KENT PORTER / The Press Democrat)
(30 of ) The staff of the Press Democrat including from left, reporters Randi Rossmann, Julie Johnson, Martin Espinoza, JD Morris, Christi Warren, Mary Callahan, celebrate their Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting, Monday April 16, 2018 for the coverage of the October fires in Sonoma County. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(31 of ) Santa Rosa Press Democrat Executive Editor Catherine Barnett embraces reporter Martin Espinoza after the Press Democrat was given the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting awarded to the staff of the Press Democrat, Monday April 16, 2018 for coverage of the October fires. At left, reporters JD Morris and Christi Warren celebrate along with Director of Photography Chad Surmick, middle left, with City Editors Brett Wilkison and Steve Levin, middle right, and reporter Kevin McCallum. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(32 of ) Santa Rosa Press Democrat Executive Editor Catherine Barnett, right and reporter Randi Rossmann, left, celebrate Monday, April 16, 2018, in Santa Rosa, Calif, after the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting was awarded to the staff of the newspaper for their coverage of the October wildfires in Sonoma County. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)
(33 of ) The Press Democrat news staff celebrates after learning they won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news coverage of the October wildfires, Monday, April 16, 2018. (CRISSI LANGWELL / PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(34 of ) Santa Rosa Press Democrat Managing Editor Ted Appel and Features Editor Corinne Asturias celebrate their Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting awarded to the staff of the Press Democrat, Monday April 16, 2018 for their coverage of the October fires in Sonoma County. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018