Lake County sheriff’s officials said a Clearlake Oaks man was trying to make cannabis hash oil in a makeshift kitchen lab when the operation exploded and severely burned him.

Michael James Hoisington, 34, was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital after firefighters came to the scene on the 10000 block of Highway 20 in Clearlake Oaks. Detectives are recommending Lake County prosecutors charge Hoisington with felony manufacturing of a controlled substance.

Hoisington was using butane to extract oil from marijuana in his kitchen when it started a fire and ignited a small explosion about 4:40 p.m. Friday, Lt. Corey Paulich said. Firefighters responded to the house and called deputies to investigate the extraction equipment. Deputies found a plastic bottle with marijuana, a can of butane and a shattered glass dish with a sticky substance that appeared to be concentrated cannabis, Paulich said. The extent of Hoisington’s injuries wasn’t clear.

