Three East Bay residents suspected of a Santa Rosa burglary spree remained in custody Wednesday.

The suspects led Santa Rosa police on a car chase before an officer used his patrol vehicle about 3:30 p.m. to push the fleeing Acura to the side of the road while it was stopped in traffic.

Two women were in the car; a man who’d fled was found hiding behind a nearby dumpster, according to Santa Rosa police Sgt. Dave Linscomb.

Tuesday’s burglary run began about 2:50 p.m. when two women and a man took a $1,000 wig and other merchandise from LA Beauty store on West College Avenue, police said.

About 3:15 p.m., three people with similar descriptions went into Home Depot on Bicentennial Way, loaded a cart with power tools and other merchandise and left without paying, police said. They sped off in a car matching the earlier getaway car.

A police pursuit started on the Bicentennial overcrossing, heading south onto Range Avenue. The speeding driver, reaching speeds of up to 70 mph on city streets, then turned onto Guerneville Road‑Steele Lane headed for Highway 101 where they were stopped, police said.

Officers found items from the two stores in the car. Police suspect the three have been involved in similar burglaries throughout the Bay Area and the case remained under investigation.

Officers arrested Rhesah Mobley, 31, of Oakland, Elvira Collins, 24, of San Leandro, and Dominique Henderson, 28, of Oakland on several felony charges including burglary, grand theft, felony evading police and conspiring to commit burglary. They also were on probation for prior convictions at the time of their arrest, police said. The three were being held on bail ranging from $40,000 to $50,000.

Police asked anyone with information about the crimes or the three to contact property crime detectives at 707‑543‑3575.

