BODEGA BAY — They were told to trust the men in charge, the men who knew things.

But for women like Doris Sloan, then a young Sebastopol mother, being told by so-called experts to butt out only deepened their resolve to block a nuclear power plant going up at Bodega Head more than a half-century ago.

The casing for the reactor core was already framed inside a deep hole dug in the ground on the San Andreas fault line when widening opposition and concern about leaked radiation put a stop to the whole thing in 1964, establishing the model for future environmental crusades along the North Coast.

Now, with the Battle of Bodega Head long over and the environmental movement firmly established in Sonoma County, Coastwalk California, a nonprofit organization dedicated to completing the 1,200-mile California Coastal Trail, is working to ensure the role of women in that effort is acknowledged.

Sloan, 87, served as Sonoma County coordinator of the Northern California Association to Preserve Bodega Head and Harbor. The retired Cal Berkeley professor was among three women who received special recognition this week during a gathering of more than 50 female coastal advocates, part of an effort to preserve the stories of those who fought to protect the rugged coast for which Sonoma County is renowned.

“Women’s roles in these environmental battles are not often recognized,” Sloan said in an interview, “and especially when you have a lot of strong men who were working on these campaigns. I felt that it was very heart-warming to me to see the women who were involved in the Bodega Battle being recognized, and I felt very honored to be one of them.”

Coastwalk Executive Director Cea Higgins, who last year took the helm of the Sebastopol-based organization, as well as the California Coastal Trail Association, said the idea was inspired in part by the chorus of women’s voices raised in recent months as part of a national conversation about sexual harassment and abuse.

With so many champions of the fight for Bodega Head and other coastal conflicts already gone and new challenges on the horizon, the time seemed right to celebrate “the accomplishments of women advocates in hopes of inspiring the next generation of both young men and women,” Higgins said.

Held at the Bodega Harbour Yacht Club, within view of Bodega Head, now part of the Sonoma Coast State Park, the inaugural celebration enabled participants to gaze upon the place it all started.

The campaign included every-day people — widowed rancher Rose Gaffney, waitress Hazel Bonnecke-Mitchell, fishing boat Capt. Mary Darling, stay-at-home mothers, newspaper writers — who joined hundreds of other opponents of the power plant demanding additional fact-finding and reconsideration of what ultimately was deemed a flawed and dangerous proposal.

In addition to Sloan, a former environmental sciences professor who earned a masters in geology and a doctorate in paleontology, the dinner paid tribute to longtime Sonoma County historian and Press Democrat columnist Gaye LeBaron, 82, who followed developments in Bodega Bay as they happened and has dutifully kept the history alive.

Also recognized was 89-year-old Lucy Kortum, whose family, including husband Bill Kortum, has been integral to protecting the coast for Californians, beginning with Bodega Head. Their work continued through the 1972 voter approval of the California Coastal Act, which led to establishment of the California Coastal Commission and guides development and public access on the state’s coastline.