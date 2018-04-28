Several dozen residences west of Petaluma lost power Friday after a motorist crashed into a utility pole off Skillman Lane, fire officials said.

The vehicle crashed about 5:40 p.m. on Marshall Lane, causing the pole to break and sending a surge of electricity through the lines, Rancho Adobe Fire Battalion Chief Herb Wandel said.

The driver fled, he said. Power lines twisted and arced throughout a half-mile area, sparking at least three small spot fires, Wandel said.

CHP officers directed traffic around the area as crews from multiple fire agencies spread out to check for downed or arcing power lines hazardous to motorists.

The driver returned to his car, and he was arrested by the CHP, Wandel said. Information about the arrest wasn’t available Friday.

An online PG&E outage map shows at least 59 customers lost power and most had power restored by 7 p.m.

