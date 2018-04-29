An inmate of the North County Detention Facility near the Sonoma County Airport had only a short window of freedom after escaping over a tall fence capped with coils of razer wire late Saturday night.

The escapee briefly became entangled in the wire but managed to free himself and drop to the ground. He then jumped a wooden fence and headed toward Skylane Boulevard, according to a post on the Sonoma County Sheriff’s website.

Authorities flooded the area with more than 30 Sheriff’s deputies and officers from other agencies, including the Santa Rosa Police Department’s K9 Unit, the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Rosa Junior College Police and the sheriff’s helicopter, Henry 1.

A jail lockdown and inmate count help deputies identify the missing inmate and broadcast his description. Within minutes, a private citizen reported seeing a man matching that description running through tall grass in a nearby field.

A phalanx of officers surrounded the area and the helicopter scanned the area wit light. The inmate tried to hide from the search light but deputies nonetheless, found him wet and bleeding in a creek of Aviation Boulevard, 38 minute after the escape was reported. A blooded jail-issue shirt was located near him, deputies said.

He was treated by emergency responders for injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked on felony escape charges at the higher security Main Adult Detention Facility in Santa Rosa.

Authorities said the man, whose name was not disclosed, was already two days into a four day sentence when he tried to escape.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5204.