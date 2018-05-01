A Honda sedan backed through the front doors of Old Navy at the Santa Rosa Marketplace around 5 p.m. Monday showering broken glass and flinging racks of clothes around the store.

A man who appeared to be in his early 20s was behind the wheel when the car crashed into the clothing store. He passed a field sobriety test and was allowed to leave the scene.

“It looks like his foot got stuck under the pedal and he backed into the store,” said Santa Rosa police Sgt. Jeneane Kucker.

One person was slightly injured on the hand from flying glass, Kucker said. The person did not need to be transported to the hospital.

