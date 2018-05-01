Santa Rosa police are warning of delays and road closures in the area of Sebastopol Road in Roseland beginning at 3:30 p.m. as part of a march in support of immigration reform and workers in the local hospitality industry.

The “Workers Struggle Has No Borders” march begins with a rally at the Dollar Tree at 777 Sebastopol Road, before making its way at 3:30 to the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country on Railroad Street. A 30-minute rally is expected at the hotel before continuing to Old Courthouse Square.

Organizers of the march said it supports hospitality sector employees, many of whom are immigrants struggling to make ends meet amid rising housing costs.

In March, the median hourly wage for housekeeping, food and beverage, maintenance and front desk employees at the Hyatt was $11.36, while California’s minimum wage is $11, according to a statement from Santa Rosa-based advocacy group North Bay Jobs with Justice. Hyatt employees joined the UNITE HERE Local 2850 union last August, but a contract with the Hyatt’s management group, Virginia-based Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has not been solidified, North Bay Jobs with Justice co-chairman Marty Bennett said.

Staff Writer Hannah Beausang can be reached at hannah.beausang@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5214.