Petaluma police on Tuesday reported the arrest of three men during an investigation into a vehicle burglary around the East Washington Shopping Center last week.

Police stopped Austin Hazen, 25, of Santa Rosa, who matched the description a suspected seen breaking into a vehicle around 5:30 p.m. April 23, Petaluma police said in a statement Tuesday. Hazen had cut off his shirt sleeves and pant legs to disguise himself, police said.

He initially provided police with a false name but was later found to have two theft-related warrants out for his arrest, police said.

Officers then stopped Stephen Salazar, a person known to associate with Hazen, as he walked in the area, police said. Salazar, 28, of Santa Rosa, allegedly had drug paraphernalia, Xanax pills not prescribed to him, a fraudulent $100 bill and a cashier check stolen from a car in Santa Rosa in earlier April.

Petaluma police officers took both men to the station for questioning then returned to the shopping center where they found a Saturn Vue in the parking lot. It had been reported stolen in Santa Rosa two days before.

Officers saw Cory Morrow, a 33-year-old transient, who admitted to knowing Salazar and Hazen, police said. He was found to be in possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia and a concealed dagger, police said

All three men were taken to Sonoma County Jail where they are being held on various potential felony and misdemeanor charges.

