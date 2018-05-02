Manhunt on for suspects in pot-related Santa Rosa home invasion robbery

A manhunt is underway for at least two men who barged into a home on the southwestern outskirts of Santa Rosa Wednesday morning, tied up a male occupant and made off with an unknown amount of cannabis.

Just before 9:30 a.m., one of the men came to the front door of the small blue house in the 3300 block of Primrose Court, while a second man entered the back door with a handgun, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man inside the home was tied up and left uninjured as the men stole the cannabis and then fled in a newer model large gray van with chrome above the rear window and visible roof racks, said Sgt. Spencer Crum. One other person was home at the time of the robbery.

The suspects were described as tall, thin Hispanic men in their 30s, and should be considered armed and dangerous, Crum said. No other physical description was given.

It was the fifth reported armed, home-invasion robbery this year connected to cannabis in Sonoma County. In one pair of incidents in February, masked gunmen tied up residents at two Santa Rosa area homes, shooting and killing one man in his home off Melcon Lane, about 2 miles west on Todd Road from the Primrose Court site of Wednesday’s robbery.

“We stand with the neighboring people. We understand. We understand and we are equally as concerned,” Crum said of the rash of pot related violent crime.

A neighbor who has lived on the street for more than two decades and declined to give his name, said a woman who lived in the home had been growing large amounts of cannabis inside a converted garage for at least 10 years. The neighbor did not hear the reported robbery, but had observed frequent traffic coming to the home, including vehicles with out-of-state license plates and believed sales might have been conducted.

“Sooner or later, something was going to happen,” the neighbor said.

Crum said he was not aware of any other calls for law enforcement service at the address in the past five years.

Officials with Sonoma County’s planning department said no cannabis-related permits had been sought or issued for the address. Maggie Flemming, a department spokeswoman, said the agency had no records of complaints or code enforcement actions at the home.

Crum said if the residents were distributing or growing cannabis without a license, it would be considered a code violation that would be handled by the permit department.

Crum said it was unlikely that Wednesday’s incident was related to the previous home-invasion cases this year. But, he said voters’ passage of Proposition 64 in November 2016, legalizing trade in recreational cannabis this year, sent a message to would be criminals: “Weed is abundant in Sonoma County and California.”

Data about annual cannabis-related crimes and home invasions in Sonoma County prior to the legalization of recreational cannabis was not immediately available, Crum said.

He asserted that violent crime related to cannabis in the Sonoma County has spiked in the aftermath of the Prop. 64 vote, but he did not have statistics available to support that claim.

“We saw in Colorado, as soon as marijuana was legalized, there was a spike in violent crime related to marijuana, and we’re starting to see that here. ... It’s not unexpected.”