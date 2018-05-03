Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives arrested a Florida man Wednesday afternoon in connection with a cannabis-related home invasion earlier yesterday on the outskirts of Santa Rosa.

Ruben Hernandez, 33, of Miami, Florida, was arrested without incident in the 3600 block of International Boulevard in Oakland around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, said sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum.

He is suspected of being one of two men who broke into a home in the 3300 block of Primrose Court around 9:30 a.m., tied up two residents at gunpoint and took a “significant” amount marijuana, Crum said.

One man came through the front door of the residence and the other entered through the back door with a handgun, Crum said. One held the woman at gunpoint and tied up her hands before both stole her marijuana, he said.

The men were not wearing masks and the homeowner recognized them from previous contacts, Crum said.

She tried to escape and her adult grandson, who lives on the property, attempted to help but was also tied up by the two assailants, Crum said. The men fled in a rented gray Chrysler minivan.

Sonoma County property records show the home belongs to Victoria Strowbridge, who neighbors say has lived in the light blue house for more than two decades.

Hernandez was arrested Wednesday afternoon while exiting the minivan. No weapons or marijuana were found inside the van.

Scanner reports at the time of the incident indicated the two may have fled with as much as 100 pounds of marijuana, but Crum said that detail could not be confirmed.

Hernandez was taken into custody by detectives and brought to the Sonoma County Jail where he was booked on robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment and conspiracy around 7 p.m. with bail set at $100,000, Crum said.

Hernandez posted a bail bond around 4:20 a.m. Thursday and is due in Sonoma County Superior Court May 14, Crum said. There is still concern Hernandez might flee, he said.

Detectives continue trying to identify and locate the second suspect, the sergeant said.

It’s unclear whether Wednesday’s armed robbery is related to seven other cases of pot-related violence in Sonoma County in four separate cases this year. Two of the invasions, including Wednesday’s, have occurred in the unincorporated neighborhood just beyond Santa Rosa’s southern boundary.

