The state Senate unanimously approved legislation Thursday aimed at improving in-home support services for seniors and people with disabilities during a natural disaster, such as last year’s North Bay wildfires or Southern California mudslides.

Senate Bill 1040, authored by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, would, among other things, make it clear that a natural disaster constitutes an “extraordinary circumstance,” which would allow county welfare departments to temporarily authorize in-home support services workers to log more hours for their clients.

Under current law, no more than 283 hours can be approved each month except under extraordinary circumstances. This bill would specify that the “extraordinary circumstance” may include a situation arising out of a natural disaster.

“When disaster strikes, it is absolutely necessary that we continue to look after our elderly and disabled residents,” Dodd said Thursday in a statement.

“I applaud my fellow senators for supporting this legislation and for standing with the people across the state who will benefit from it.”

The bill would also establish protocols that allow in-home support service clients to tap into Office of Emergency Services funding to expedite home repairs or remediation. The legislation would also make it easier and faster for support service employees to get reimbursed if their paychecks were lost or destroyed in a disaster.

Finally, it requires counties to ensure the support services, which primarily benefit low-income seniors and disabled residents, will continue uninterrupted during natural disasters as part of the next update of their emergency response plans.

“This bill brings a statewide approach to the challenge of ensuring a continuity of care, even in the event of disasters like the ones we’ve experienced over the past year,” said Dodd.

As of March, there were 5,587 in-home support service clients and 5,433 care providers, according to Sonoma County human services records. The bill now goes to the state Assembly.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @renofish.