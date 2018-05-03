Westamerica Bank in Petaluma was robbed Thursday morning by a man who walked up to a teller and demanded money, police said.

The robbery occurred at the bank at 200 Washington St. at 11:23 a.m., Petaluma police Lt. Ron Klein said. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

The robber did not brandish a weapon or make threats when he demanded cash from the bank employee, Klein said. It’s not known how much money he escaped with, Klein said.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to call Petaluma police at 707-778-4532.

