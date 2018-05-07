Fort Bragg city clerk apologizes for controversial online comments

Fort Bragg City Clerk June Lemos apologized Friday for comments she posted on a satirical website amid a contentious debate over the small Mendocino coast town’s voting system.

The civic debate turned edgy when critics faulted Lemos for contributing last week to a social media post deemed racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic, noting her use of an image that showed a woman astride a blue ox bearing a yellow five-pointed star.

“I am deeply sorry that comments I posted on social media were taken as offensive, as it is never my intention to hurt anyone,” Lemos said in an email. “What I thought was levity on a satire page was very bad judgment on my part, and I did not think it through first. I am devastated by all this.”

Mayor Lindy Peters said Lemos made a mistake but meant no offense.

“She probably shouldn’t have posted anything,” he said in an interview. “I think she got caught up in it, not realizing the ramifications. She feels awful.”

Their comments followed an apology by City Manager Tabatha Miller on the city website and a council decision to hire a demographer to assess the claim, filed by a local attorney, that Fort Bragg’s at-large election of five council members violates California voting law.

Peters, who is in his fourth term as mayor, said he has known Lemos for years and considers her “a wonderful person” who enjoys theater, art and comedy.

Lemos admitted to him she had made the post, the mayor said, noting that part of her job involves monitoring social media in an effort to correct inaccurate comments about the city.

At Wednesday night’s council meeting, Community Development Director Marie Jones staunchly defended Lemos.

“June is not a racist, she is not a Nazi. I am a lesbian and she is one of my best friends,” Jones said, calling her online post a “very innocent comment.”

Lemos’ post, which has been removed from the Facebook page of “The Mendocino Bacon,” a satirical social media site, said she had “already ordered my supply of colored stars.”

It appeared as a comment on an anonymous posting that suggested Fort Bragg’s Paul Bunyan Days be renamed “Paulina Bunyan & His Ox ‘Blew’ Days” and that parade spectators be assigned to separate areas based on their ethnicity or nationality and given “color-coded paper ‘Stars’ to be pinned to their clothing.”

Jacob Patterson, an openly gay Fort Bragg attorney who challenged the legality of the city voting system, said the posts were personally offensive, with references to the German Nazi mandate that Jews wear yellow six-pointed stars.

Kenny Jowers, an openly gay activist who is co-chairman of the Mendocino County Democratic Central Committee, called the posts “a pretty blatant attack on the gay community.”

Jones and Peters said Lemos’ comment about stars referred to a story by Dr. Seuss, not the Holocaust. In the Dr. Seuss story “The Sneetches,” the five-pointed stars are green.

Miller said in an email Friday she is working on a training session on “discrimination and harassment” for all city employees to be held within the next three weeks. City policy on use of social media will be included in the training.