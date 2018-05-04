A 38-year-old Sonoma man has been identified by the CHP as the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe that struck and killed a 25-year-old Santa Rosa man in a Highway 12 head-on collision Wednesday.

Ignacio Valencia has been jailed on suspicion of felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and is being held in Sonoma County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bail, according to jail records.

The 5:23 p.m. Wednesday crash killed Santa Rosa resident Troy Ersan, who was westbound near Frey Road east of Santa Rosa when a Chevrolet Tahoe veered into his lane, striking his Subaru Impreza, the CHP said. Ersan was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters. It appeared he died on impact.

Valencia was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for moderate injuries, the CHP said.

CHP Officer Kerri Post said the agency is investigating the collision. Further details were not available Friday afternoon.

Valencia was set to appear in Sonoma County Court Friday afternoon, according to jail records.

