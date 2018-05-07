A Santa Rosa man suspected of being under the influence of a drug was driving during a collision Friday in west Sonoma County that killed one and seriously injured three, according to the CHP Monday.

CHP officers arrested Isidro Antonio Moya, 19, following Friday’s 4:40 p.m. crash on Valley Ford Road, the CHP said.

Killed in the crash was David Bradley Etling, 18, of Petaluma. Etling was one of two passengers in Moya’s 2007 Infinity.

The crash happened north of the community of Two Rock, near Walker Road. The CHP said Moya had been speeding, headed east on Valley Ford Road, when his car drifted to the right. The driver pulled the vehicle back onto the road and lost control, causing the car to spin into the path of a westbound 2012 Lexus. Both vehicles had major damage.

The Lexus was driven by Douglas Kaye, 70, of Kentfield. Kaye, his passenger Cessna Kaye, 80 of Kentfield, and Moya’s passenger Allejandro Hernandez, 18, were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries. Moya had minor injuries and was arrested after he was treated at the hospital on suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug. He was not in custody in the Sonoma County Jail on Monday.

The crash was one of three fatal collisions in recent days in Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.