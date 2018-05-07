A Sacramento couple remained hospitalized Monday after suffering major injuries in a Sunday afternoon Calistoga Road motorcycle crash.

Bobby Rodriguez, 63, and Rhonda Pile, 59, were riding on the rural east Santa Rosa road and their motorcycle and an SUV collided, according to the CHP.

The collision occurred about 3:15 p.m. west of the Porter Creek Road intersection. Details weren’t available Monday from the CHP regarding how the crash occurred.

The 2015 Mercedes SUV was driven by St. Helena resident Theresa Martin-Caviness, 73.

Rodriguez was flown by medical helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Pile was taken by ambulance to the same hospital. On Monday, both were in fair condition and Rodriguez was being cared for in the intensive care ward, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Neither had been wearing helmets when they crashed, according to an initial CHP report.

Martin-Caviness wasn’t transported to a hospital, the CHP said.

Santa Rosa and Mountain firefighters responded.

